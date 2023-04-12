Resident Evil 4’s Microtransactions Ruin One of the Remake’s Best Features

The base version of Resident Evil 4 Remake celebrates unlocks and cheats like few games in recent memory. It allows you to acquire everything from new costumes and special trinkets to powerful weapons and unlimited ammo simply by playing the game. While there are special sidequests and activities directly related to certain unlockables, pretty much every aspect of the game contributes to unlocking some small part of it in some way.

That’s hardly a new system. The original Resident Evil 4 offered similar incentives, and so did a lot of other games of that era. Who didn’t try to unlock every character in Tony Hawk or grind for those famous GoldenEye 007 cheats? At a time before the rise of microtransactions, the idea of playing the game to unlock such things was the rule, not an exception.

Yes, I’m veering closely into “old man yells at clouds” territory, though that’s the point. The joy of that old-school unlock process isn’t some relic amplified by the allure of nostalgia. Resident Evil 4 Remake recently utilized such a system, and it was fantastic.

On a very basic level, Resident Evil 4 Remake‘s unlock system offers extra incentives to replay (and replay and replay) a fairly short game. Yes, you beat the game once, but did you complete all those challenges? Have you tried it at a higher difficulty? How did you do during those shooting range minigames? There’s real joy in realizing that the game you love isn’t quite over yet, and Resident Evil 4 Remake finds ways to realize that joy time and time again.

It’s not just about the replay value unlocks, though. It feels like there is always something to work toward in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Nearly everything you do in the game isn’t only enjoyable in and of itself but it’s all building towards something. More powerful weapons, more carrying space, a gun that makes previously daunting encounters a breeze…Resident Evil 4 Remake offers numerous challenges that are fun in their own right yet still bother to reward you for your considerable efforts.

That’s the thing. Microtransactions often try to measure the value of a gameplay experience in terms of real-world money. We’re told that we have the choice between spending money or time on that experience, and there is some truth to that. However, it sometimes feels like the real reward for spending your time is the pleasure of not having to spend money. Games like Resident Evil 4 Remake are designed to respect your time and reward you for it in ways other than the money you didn’t spend or even the items you received. The pleasure of unlocking new items in games was always largely based on the process of the unlock experience, and the unlockable itself was simply the sign of another journey done. It was the payoff intended to represent your dedication, and the best ones succeeded in doing just that.