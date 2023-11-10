The Game Awards 2023 Nominees Livestream: Start Time and Predictions

Over the last several years, The Game Awards have slowly replaced E3 as the biggest gaming event of the year. While that’s largely due to the number of reveals and exclusive trailers the show has treated us to during that time, The Game Awards are still about…well, the awards. While we won’t know who wins at this year’s show until it is broadcast on December 7, we will soon know all of this year’s nominees.

So here is what you (hopefully) need to know about tuning into this year’s nominee reveal show as well as a few of our predictions about which games might secure the biggest nominations.

The Game Awards 2023 Nominee Reveal Stream: Start Time and How to Watch

The Game Award 2023 nominees will be revealed via a livestream that begins on November 13 at 9:00 AM PST, 11 AM CT, 12 PM EST, 5 PM GMT, and all other corresponding global times. The nominees across 30 different categories will be revealed during that livestream.

Interestingly enough, the announcement for that livestream event just lists The Game Awards website as the place to see the show. However, it seems likely you will be able to follow the show via The Game Awards’ Twitch and YouTube channels.