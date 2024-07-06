The Capcom and Marvel Fighting Games Are A Time Capsule of ’90s Weirdness

At least the Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter ending would at least have Peter come home to Mary Jane and enjoy their babyless marriage. For as long as that lasted. In the comics, the two tied the knot back in 1987, but due to an editorial belief that Peter Parker’s marriage aged him too much (and how a divorce would make things worse), a 2007 storyline One More Day had Peter and MJ sell their marriage to Mephisto to keep Aunt May from dying. They still haven’t walked that one back, only occasionally giving us some kind of alternate universe take where they’re still together.

Iron Man’s Modular Armor

For a while, Iron Man’s various armors were like ‘90s Batman action figures where they existed for specific environments and missions. During the Len Kaminski run, Iron Man #300 introduced Model 13, otherwise known as the Modular Armor. It was more all-purpose than previous armors and became Tony’s bread and butter until a string of scenarios where he was turned evil, replaced by his time-displaced teen self, ended up on Counter-Earth, and…listen, Iron Man went through some shit in the ‘90s.

The Modular Armor was the ‘90s Iron Man armor. It was what he had on the animated series. It’s what he had in the Capcom games (as well as War Machine, considering he was just a palette swap). Even his special tech attachments came from the Kaminski run, like that cool giant jetpack from his pre-fight animation. Hell, the iconic Proton Cannon super is something he used a whopping one time against the Technovore in Iron Man #294. But Capcom immortalized it anyway.

Oh, and Tony Stark had some serious health issues around that time to the point of faking his own death so he could recover in peace. His messed up nervous system is talked about in his Marvel Super Heroes ending. How ironic that the finale in the game where Iron Man fights Thanos and steals the Infinity Gauntlet ends with Tony Stark becoming physically healthier.

Sabretooth and Birdy

X-Men vs. Street Fighter brought Sabretooth into the fold, and, as expected, he came off as a bigger and meaner Wolverine in terms of offense. That is, except for his ability – both as a special move and a super – to snap his fingers and call in a woman named Birdy to open fire on his opponents with her gigantic sci-fi machine gun. But who was this generic ‘90s comics blond yelling, “Yeah, boss!” with a New Jersey accent? Birdy was Sabretooth’s assistant: a mutant with the power of empathy who could soothe her boss’ rage and keep him on task.

Birdy was introduced in X-Men #6 during the franchise-defining Jim Lee run. That itself probably explains just why they threw her into the game, considering how major those comics were to the X-Men brand. The thing is, Birdy only had five comic appearances in the ‘90s, showing up in that X-Men issue, and in a four-issue Sabretooth miniseries, where she was murdered by Sabretooth’s bigoted human son, Graydon Creed. She died in 1993, three years before X-Men vs. Street Fighter even came out. Then she came back for Marvel vs. Capcom 2 four years later!