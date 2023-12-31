The Best Metroidvania Games Ever

Platforming has been a part of video games since the early days, but as technology improved, so did game genres. Several designers started adding features such as RPG mechanics and unlockable abilities, and also took away other gaming staples such as a sense of direction. Thus the Metroidvania genre was born.

Several new Metroidvania titles are released every year. This steady drip feed of content guarantees fans of the genre have no shortage of games to play, but not all Metroidvanias are created equal. Most titles exude a sense of polish and quality, but some surpass others and stand as shining specimens of the genre. That’s just statistics. But which Metroidvanias are the best? Here are the games we think serve as the best example of what it means to be a Metroidvania.

15. Shadow Complex

Most mMetroidvanias take place on a 2D plane. Even when a game utilizes 3D graphics, players and enemies only move on the X and Y axes. Shadow Complex is one of the most notable Metroidvanias to challenge this notion.

Shadow Complex takes place in the world of Orson Scott Card’s Empire series. Players explore a hidden military bunker and have to help the main protagonist rescue his girlfriend. Shadow Complex sets itself apart from most Metroidvanias by letting players and enemies actually interact with the environment. Players can take cover behind walls and shoot explosive barrels, whereas opponents can move into the background and reposition themselves for a better shot. While it’s a shame more Metroidvanias don’t utilize all three dimensions as much as Shadow Complex, you will probably never play another game quite like it.