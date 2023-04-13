Zelda Fans Are Losing It Over Tears of the Kingdom’s “Rehydrated Ganondorf”

A new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just dropped and it is, by far, the best preview of the game we’ve seen so far. Whereas previous trailers tried to hide much of the game, this trailer seems to showcase quite a bit of it. It even includes a look at a version of Ganondorf that fans have dubbed “Rehydrated Ganondorf.”

I’ll include the trailer below, but you might not want to watch it if you want to go into Tears of the Kingdom as blind as possible. Again, there’s quite a bit of new content in this preview, and it may be too much for some.

Of course, the shot we’re really interested in is the one that pops up at about the three-minute mark. There, we get our first good look at Ganondorf. No teasers, no “maybe,” and no “what if Ganondorf is secretly the protagonist?” That’s just good old-fashioned Ganondorf as plainly as you please.

There are a few interesting things about Ganondorf in this trailer, but his dialog (yes, Ganondorf speaks quite a bit) is certainly what caught my ear. Ganondorf says “Do not look away, you witness a king’s revival and the birth of his new world.” There had previously been quite a bit of talk regarding Ganon/Ganondorf’s role in the game, and that line seems to shine a little light on the mystery. It really seems like Ganondorf is not only being resurrected, but is actively corrupting the Master Sword (a visual we’ve seen in previous previews) and forging a new kind of dark world with his rediscovered powers. Again, we’ve seen glimpses of all those ideas in previous trailers, but this preview offers the best look yet at Ganondorf’s true role in the game.