Tears of the Kingdom: How to Duplicate Items

Like its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom straddles the line between open-world adventure and survival simulator. Players don’t have to maintain Link’s hunger, thirst, and sleep levels, but they do have to collect tons of items to stand a chance against dangerous monsters and even deadlier extreme biomes. The game doesn’t mess around, and weapons can disintegrate almost as fast as health bars. Players are encouraged to pick up everything they find, but why bother when you can just break reality in Tears of the Kingdom and create matter out of nothing?

Item duplication glitches are nothing new to the world of video games. Players can clone items in Minecraft, Pokémon, and even The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This particular exploit has returned with a vengeance for Tears of the Kingdom, and we don’t just mean Nintendo didn’t patch the glitch out of the code for a sequel. While many gamers refer to the item duplication glitch in the singular, it should actually be referred to in the plural since two separate dupe glitches make their home Tears of the Kingdom.

The first iteration of this glitch, which was reported by Twitter user Modoki_returns, is primarily used to copy weapons and shields. Or to be more specific, the glitch transmogrifies weapons and shields into stronger versions.

This exploit is easy to duplicate (pun definitely intended) so long as you follow key steps to the letter. First, find a weapon, bow, or shield you haven’t picked up yet (i.e., any piece of equipment labeled as “???”). Then, unequip all weapons and shields. When you pick up the item, a text box describing it will pop up. Immediately press the + button and scroll to the appropriate inventory screen. While still on that menu, reorder your stock by strength. Then, unequip what you picked up and equip the weakest item of the same type, which should be in the rightmost inventory slot. Finally, close out of the menu. If you did everything correctly, the new weapon’s model will spawn on Link, yet if you visit your inventory, the game will claim you have equipped the weaker item. Now all that’s left to do is drop the equipped item and pick it up. The game will think you dropped a copy of the newer, more powerful item and reward you with another one.