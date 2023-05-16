Tears of the Kingdom: How to Repair Weapons

Other than that, once an Octorok has repaired an item, it won’t fix any others, no matter how many you feed it. To repair another weapon or shield, you need to seek out another Octorok and repeat the process. After you’ve used up all the Octoroks in Hyrule, you can still continue repairing items, but you have to wait for a Blood Moon to reset enemy spawns first. By extension, that event also resets Rock Octorok repair limits. Furthermore, it seems that there are some special items this method simply won’t work on. The full list of ineligible items is still being uncovered, but it seems like most amiibo weapons may be ineligible. However, there are other ways to recover some pieces of amiibo gear.

If you’re looking for Rock Octoroks, there is a sizeable collection of them around Goro Cove (just outside of Goron City). They can be found elsewhere, but that seems to be a reliable spawn point. Just remember that keeping one alive isn’t good enough. You only get one “repair” via this method per respawn cycle.

Aside from Octoroks, you can’t properly repair weapons or shields in Tears of the Kingdom (not even with the Fuse ability). That power adds some durability to a weapon, but if you fuse a weapon when it’s about to shatter, slapping on some Amber or another sword won’t save you forever. Besides, the durability extension only works for the first fusion. After that, you revert to the base item’s durability, even if you fuse another weapon or material to it.

However, later in Tears of the Kingdom, you can cheese the durability system so long as you have some cash to spare. Normally when you de-fuse weapons and shields, you keep the base item but lose whatever you attached to it. However, in Tarrey Town, the NPC Pelison can unfuse equipment for 20 Rupees. If you do this, he safely removes the components and lets you pick them up again. However, that process doesn’t reset the base weapon’s (or the fused weapon’s) durability

So how does that help you? Well, attachable minerals and monster parts aren’t weapons; they’re materials and thus essentially have infinite durability on their own. When attached to a weapon, these items shatter along with their conjoined armaments when the weapon’s durability reaches zero. However, if Pelison removes the material before it breaks, you can fuse the rescued parts with fresh weapons.

While this service costs money, it lets you save more powerful materials for future items to inherit. Pelison might not be a blacksmith, but he’s the next best thing. As long as you can find the right weapon to fuse that special material to, you can essentially ensure you’ll always be able to access your favorite fused weapon. Just make sure you swap to a new weapon before it breaks. Pelison can’t exactly de-fuse a weapon that’s already exploded into iron shavings, now can he?