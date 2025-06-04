Summer Game Fest 2025 Preview: Game Predictions and Rumors

IO Interactive

IO Interactive has been the developer of the long-running Hitman video game series since its launch in 2000, also helming the successful revival trilogy that ran from 2016 to 2021. In 2020, IOI announced it was working on a new James Bond game, under the working title Project 007, now revealed to be 007 First Light, something distinctly separate from the established film franchise while working closely with MGM and Eon Productions. In addition to 007 First Light, IOI announced in 2023 that they were also working on an online RPG under the working title Project Fantasy.

The smart money here is betting IOI will finally shed more light on First Light, especially since the only major news since the game’s announcement was that it would be available to play on the Nintendo Switch 2. If not a first look at gameplay, a cinematic trailer, confirmation of additional platforms the game will be available on, or even just the game’s official title, would be welcome updates. There’s always the chance that IOI’s presence could focus on Project Fantasy or the announcement of a new Hitman game, but we’re leaning towards 007 First Light news.

Sega

Sega is at an interesting position in its long lifetime, buoyed by a year of recent commercial successes across several of its biggest properties. This includes Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reload, and Sonic X Shadow Generations, the latter of which featured with a hands-on demo at SGF 2024. With Sega returning to SGF this year and a number of known titles in development, a fresh of announcements is likely from the Japanese publisher.

At The Game Awards 2023, Sega announced that it was reviving five of its classic franchises, specifically Shinobi, Streets of Rage, Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, and Crazy Taxi, though only the Shinobi revival has since received its release date. It’s also known that a Virtua Fighter revival is in development with a first look at gameplay unveiled earlier this year. Any number of these properties could be showcased at SGF, with tantalizing updates, though Sega could also throw us all a curveball and announce new entries in its Like a Dragon, Persona, or Sonic the Hedgehog franchises.

Square Enix

Ever since the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in February 2024, Square Enix has kept a relatively low profile, releasing remasters and remakes of several of its older titles, largely from the SaGa and Dragon Quest franchises. That makes its presence at SGF 2025 all the more intriguing as fans of the venerable Japanese publisher are eager to see what the company is cooking up next. And given what we know about Square Enix’s plans so far, we definitely have some theories as to what could get announced this year.

It’s been over three years since Square Enix formally announced development of Kingdom Hearts IV, so a first look at the game could finally be coming soon. If Square Enix is pivoting more to Final Fantasy, Rebirth could get an announced DLC expansion, similar to Final Fantasy VII Remake getting its Intergrade expansion the year after its 2020 release. Square Enix has hinted that it is leaning more into its classic RPG properties moving forward, and none of its other franchises are bigger than Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts.