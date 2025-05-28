Indiana Jones Games Ranked from Infernal to Magical

11. Young Indiana Jones (1992)

As with many properties of its era, the prequel television series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones received its own video game adaptation. Also like many IP licenses of that era, different games made by different developers were released on separate platforms on the same day. So the NES got The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles while the Sega Genesis/Mega-Drive got Instruments of Chaos Starring Young Indiana Jones. Each explored Indy’s adventures as a teenager and young adult. Both games take place during World War I and feature Indy traveling the world before culminating in the future archaeologist taking on the German military directly.

While both Young Indiana Jones titles look relatively good for a standard side-scroller on their respective consoles, it’s the gameplay and design where they fall woefully short. Overly difficult and filled with more enemies and hazards on-screen than can reasonably be navigated, the poor whip mechanics only fuels the already immense frustration trying to play these games. More of a point of curiosity than worth playing, the Young Indiana Jones games are for completionist collections only.

10. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure (1989)

1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade featured a whole line of video game adaptations, with most of them being absolute late-stage NES garbage. The NES actually got two different Last Crusade games, one published by Ubisoft and the other by Taito, with the Ubisoft version being a monochromatic, clunky mess. The Taito version is marginally better, but still feels like a passionless movie tie-in with everything from level design to enemy programming coming off as phoned-in.

On a much more positive note, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure is one of the best Indiana Jones games released on PC. A precursor to Lucasfilm Games/LucasArts’ Monkey Island games, The Graphic Adventure is a point-and-click adaptation of the movie, immersing the player in its story and giving them a variety of options to interact with it as they search for the Holy Grail. For those who might’ve missed this superior Last Crusade iteration the first time around, it is available to purchase DRM-free on GOG.com.

9. Indiana Jones and His Desktop Adventures (1996)

1996’s Indiana Jones and His Desktop Adventures is very much a product of its era and one of the more dated games on this list. Desktop Adventures is a combination of puzzle and exploration games, some randomly generated, as Indy embarks on a relatively low-key escapade sometime in the 1930s. The biggest thing of note about the game’s story is that it includes a passing reference to the crystal skull over a decade before fans saw that come to fruition with 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

One advantage that Desktop Adventures has over the NES and Sega Genesis games listed before it is that, for all its simplistic and repetitive design, it’s at least playable. This lower difficulty and ease of access is likely due to the game being targeted at younger players, which is welcome here after struggling to beat a single level in Young Indiana Jones. That said, Desktop Adventures feels only a slight cut above the educational games starring Indy that had existed since the ‘80s, elevated this time by its rudimentary exploration sequences.