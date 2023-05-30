Street Fighter 6 Release Time and Install Dates

It’s almost time for gamers to once again let their digital fists do the talking. Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 is almost here, and we think we have a pretty good idea about when you’ll actually be able to start playing it.

During The Game Awards 2022, Capcom released a new trailer for Street Fighter 6. This announcement teased several characters, and, more importantly, confirmed that Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2, 2023. Capcom shows no sign of deviating from this plan, but it has yet to elaborate on the highly-anticipated fighter’s exact release schedule.

However, Capcom typically sticks to the release time schedule it utilized for titles such as Resident Evil 4 Remake. As such, Street Fighter 6 is expected to be released at midnight local time in every global region. In other words, Street Fighter 6 will launch at 12 am PST, 12 am CT, 12 am ET, 12 am BST, and so on and so forth. The game will be available for all supported platforms (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC) at that time. If that expected release schedule holds, then gamers can also expect to be able to use the New Zealand Time Zone Trick to start playing a few hours early.

As is usually the case, this expected release schedule only applies to digital copies of Street Fighter 6. If you pre-ordered a physical version, you will have to wait until stores open on June 2 or wait for the mail to arrive that day. And If you bought a copy through a delivery retailer such as Amazon, you will also need to pray to the gods of mail delivery that your game will arrive safe and sound, as well as on time.