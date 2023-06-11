Starfield: Where to Pre-Order the Standard and Collector’s Edition for Early Access

It’s no secret that Starfield is Xbox’s big bet of 2023. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, this new sci-fi RPG takes The Elder Scrolls and Fallout developer where it’s never gone before: space. The studio’s most ambitious title to date allows you to travel the galaxy on a completely customizable space ship, fight and board enemy ships, and explore strange new worlds and star systems. And it’s all wrapped up in a interstellar tale that stretches across 50 light-years of space and sees two rival factions vying for control of The Settled Systems, while you set out to chart the unexplored.

Bethesda teased during June’s Xbox Showcase that the game will boast the studio’s most detailed character creator to date, complete with backstories for your character that will influence how you experience the story. During a demo presentation, the developer showed off multiple paths to completing the game’s various story and side missions on over 1000 procedurally generated, meaning no two players will ever have the same experience in the RPG. Play as a gun-toting juggernaut who shoots first and asks questions later, a more stealth-oriented silent assassin, or a charmer who can talk their way out of trouble.

You won’t be alone during your space-faring adventure, either. While the game won’t feature a cooperative or multiplayer component, you’ll be able to recruit a whole cast of supporting characters with special skills and talents that can aid you on your missions. They’ll also make up the crew on your ship.

Now, with only months to go until this highly-anticipated game, you might be wondering how to get your hands on Bethesda‘s latest as soon as possible. The easiest (and most affordable) way to jump into Starfield at launch is to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which allows you to play a roster of Xbox first-party and third-party games on consoles, PC, and over the cloud for $14.99 a month. You can sign up for Game Pass here.