Starfield’s ESRB Rating Is Full of Sex, Drugs, and DLC

While ESRB ratings usually mean little to gamers who don’t have to convince their parents to buy a new game for them, those ratings occasionally reveal new details about upcoming titles. For instance, Starfield‘s “Mature” ESRB rating was just revealed, and it seems to confirm the RPG will be a bit raunchier than we previously thought.

It should come as no surprise that the bulk of Starfield‘s ESRB rating focuses on the game’s violence. Most Bethesda Game Studios’ RPGs feature some level of violence, and Starfield is no exception. Specifically, the ESRB warns us that attacks on enemies can “result in blood-splatter effects” and that “cries of pain” can often be heard when using “futuristic guns, lasers, axes, and explosives.” We assume you’ll also be able to sneak around such conflicts or talk your way out of them, but gorehounds will seemingly not be left wanting.

The more interesting details are found further down the rating description. For instance, the ESRB warns us that Starfield contains a fictional drug known as Aurora. Interestingly, the description bothers to note that Aurora is “prominent in the game.” Prominence, in this instance, seems to refer to the quantity of the drug (it can be obtained “by stealing or buying it from vendors”) as well as its role in the narrative. Most notably, it seems that there will be a section of the game that requires players to work in “an illicit drug lab.” That description likely applies to a mission, but it would be fascinating to learn that there is some kind of Aurora side hustle we can participate in.

Functionally, Aurora seems to work like Elder Scroll‘s Skooma or Fallout‘s Chems. The ESRB says that consuming Auroa “results in a distortion effect on the screen.” At this time, though, there’s no word on whether the drug grants any kind of debuff or buff effect when consumed. Given the history of recent BGS titles, though, I’d sooner bet that the on-screen effect is purely cosmetic.