Starfield Houses: Every Player Home From Cheapest to Most Expensive

The Well Apartment

The Well is the underbelly of New Atlantis. The Well isn’t seedy or anything, but it doesn’t have the best reputation, if only because people who can’t afford to live topside tend to live in the Well. That could include you.

The Well Apartment is a simple, two-room apartment that will likely serve as most players’ first bonafide home. It’s not much, but like almost everything else in Starfield, it’s yours to customize. However, acquiring this apartment isn’t straightforward. For starters, you need to become a citizen of the United Colonies. To do that, you have to complete “Friends Like These,” which is the fifth mission in the United Colonies faction quest chain.

Once the formalities are done, head over to Aphelion Reality, which is right across from the MAST Tower in the MAST District. Talk to Zora Sangweni, and purchase this apartment for 30,000 credits. To find your new apartment, just head into the Well via one of New Atlantis’ many elevators and then towards the nearby restaurant, Jake’s. Your home is above that establishment.

Mercury Tower Penthouse

New Atlantis and the United Colonies might be mired in bureaucracy, but if you dig in your heels and serve on the front lines, this interplanetary government will reward you handsomely. Well, if you’re the main character, that is.

The Mercury Tower Penthouse is one of the best houses in Starfield. Not only is the apartment fancy, but it has plenty of room to fit all your stuff and customize. Plus, this location is absolutely free…sort of. You can’t purchase the Mercury Tower Penthouse from a real estate agent. Instead, you have to earn it by being an upstanding member of the United Colonies Vanguard. After you complete all of the faction’s associated quests, the United Colonies will thank you for your service with penthouse keys. The quest chain might be long and arduous, but the reward is well worth it.

Parent’s House

As its name suggests, this house doesn’t belong to you but rather your character’s parents. However, you are still given the run of the place (within reason), so if you need an extra bed, you can have one.