Skyrim Designer Reveals The Biggest Problems With Modern Open-World Games

Purkeypile elaborates on that point by stating that when there were about 100 people working on Skyrim, the team could “take something and make it your own.” By comparison, he notes that when you have “500-ish people across four studios,” it’s harder to allow for such individual contributions and trust in the power of the collective team voice in quite the same way. He mentioned that there are notable examples of “individual storytelling” in Starfield, but that it’s just “harder at that scale” to give each area of the in-game world the distinctive flavor and personality required to encourage and reward more organic exploration.

That’s hardly the only factor that has led to such a seismic shift in design philosophy, though. As Elder Scrolls Online director Matt Firor notes in that interview, that shift should also be attributed to changes in consumer trends.

“[We now] have to support both those kind of hardcore players – I’m saying hardcore, that term is loaded – but the people that really want to take the time and live everything and make it difficult, and then the wider audience that really just has 20 minutes to burn,” Firor notes.

That need to appeal to such a wide variety of players has led to the common use of a kind of middle-ground that allows players to engage with such games at their own pace.

“It’s make a space and then just populate it with things to do, and the players can do it in any order. And sometimes it’s a little chaotic,” Firor adds. “And sometimes you can’t figure out what the players are going to figure out, because they’re smarter than you. But that’s what the world is like too. And it’s so much fun, just to create space and let players into it, and then see what they do.”

Firor contrasts that design style with that of Morrowind: a kind of patron saint title for the hardcore open-world RPG experience. While Firor also has a lot of love for that game, he says that it would simply be difficult to give players quite that kind of freedom without also offering a greater sense of direction to individual points of interest.