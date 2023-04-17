Quidditch Champions: How to Sign Up For the Playtest

We knew there would be more Harry Potter games on the horizon following Hogwarts Legacy‘s success, but most people figured it would be at least another year or so before we even saw a new title. However, Warner Bros. Games just speed up that timeline by quietly announcing Quidditch Champions. You can even join a Playtest of the new game starting this week.

Quidditch Champions is described as a “fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game featuring the world’s most iconic magical sport.” It’s competitive Quidditch, basically, and most people assume that it will be similar to Rocket League based on the information that is currently available. Unlike Rocket League, though, Quidditch Champions will be an online-only game, and there’s been no word regarding a possible offline or single-player mode at this time. This game could also help explain why there wasn’t an option to play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy.

While there is a lot we don’t know about this game, we should know a lot more about it following Quidditch Champions‘ upcoming closed Playtest. If you’re interested in joining that Playtest, here’s what you need to know.

How to Sign Up For the Quidditch Champions Playtest

To sign up for the Quidditch Champions playtest, you’ll need to go to this website. There, you’ll simply need to enter your date of birth and sign in to (or create) a WB Games account. From there, you’ll be asked to select your preferred gaming platforms. At the moment, it seems like this choice is there for information-gathering purposes. It doesn’t seem to affect which platform you may or may not receive Quidditch Champions Playtest access for. That being said, be sure to actually select the platforms you currently have access to.