Quidditch Champions: How to Sign Up For the Playtest
Quidditch Champions is the latest attempt at making a Quidditch video game that is actually fun. Here is how to sign-up for its upcoming Playtest.
We knew there would be more Harry Potter games on the horizon following Hogwarts Legacy‘s success, but most people figured it would be at least another year or so before we even saw a new title. However, Warner Bros. Games just speed up that timeline by quietly announcing Quidditch Champions. You can even join a Playtest of the new game starting this week.
Quidditch Champions is described as a “fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game featuring the world’s most iconic magical sport.” It’s competitive Quidditch, basically, and most people assume that it will be similar to Rocket League based on the information that is currently available. Unlike Rocket League, though, Quidditch Champions will be an online-only game, and there’s been no word regarding a possible offline or single-player mode at this time. This game could also help explain why there wasn’t an option to play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy.
While there is a lot we don’t know about this game, we should know a lot more about it following Quidditch Champions‘ upcoming closed Playtest. If you’re interested in joining that Playtest, here’s what you need to know.
How to Sign Up For the Quidditch Champions Playtest
To sign up for the Quidditch Champions playtest, you’ll need to go to this website. There, you’ll simply need to enter your date of birth and sign in to (or create) a WB Games account. From there, you’ll be asked to select your preferred gaming platforms. At the moment, it seems like this choice is there for information-gathering purposes. It doesn’t seem to affect which platform you may or may not receive Quidditch Champions Playtest access for. That being said, be sure to actually select the platforms you currently have access to.
Things get a little strange from there. The website will then ask you to log how many hours you’ve played in various genres of games (from Fantasy Sports to other Harry Potter games). After that, you’ll need to rate yourself from 1-10 as a Harry Potter fan (which is…weird) and say what your “motivation for playing a game” is. After providing all of that information, hit submit, and you should receive a notification that confirms your request was received. Just know that developer Unbroken Studios has said that their queues are a bit full at the moment, so there is a chance you’ll receive an error message instead. If that happens, you may have to enter some of your info again. Even then, there is no guarantee that you’ll be accepted into the Playtest
It’s a strange sign-up process, to say the least. Conventional wisdom says that the developers will be looking for a variety of players, so your answers to these questions may not affect your eligibility. If you want to lean into the “game the system” answers (you’re a big Harry Potter fan who plays on every system and loves Fantasy Sports titles), you can. However, it’s likely that these questions are designed to help gather player information for post-test analysis and not to fully determine initial eligibility
When Does the Quidditch Champions Playtest Start and End?
The Quidditch Champions playtest is currently scheduled to run from April 21-22. There is no word regarding the start time or the game’s official release date at this time.
What Platforms Is the Quidditch Champions Playtest Available For?
Quidditch Champions is described as being available for “PC and consoles which have not yet been confirmed.” Its developers seem to have shot down the idea that this will be a mobile title, but there has been no additional word regarding the game’s platform availability beyond that. Certainly, anyone who has access to next-gen consoles and/or a gaming PC should expect to be able to play the game.
Is Quidditch Champions Being Developed by the Hogwarts Legacy Studio?
Quidditch Champions is being developed by Unbroken Studios and not Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software. However, both studios are affiliated with WB’s Portkey Games label which handles the publishing/development of many Wizarding World titles
Is J.K. Rowling Involved With Quidditch Champions?
Here’s what Unbroken Studios says about J.K. Rowling’s involvement with Quidditch Champions:
“While Portkey Games are not direct adaptations of the books and films, the games are firmly rooted in the magical universe of the Wizarding World. While remaining true to J.K. Rowling’s original vision, Portkey game developers chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the Wizarding World…Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is hugely supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to WB Games and the developers involved.”
That’s pretty much the same line that Avalanche Software used to describe Rowling’s involvement (or lack thereof) with Hogwarts Legacy. You can check out this article for more information on the J.K. Rowling controversy in relation to Hogwarts Legacy.