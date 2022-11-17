Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Release Time: When Can You Start Playing the Game?

It seems like only yesterday Nintendo published Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In truth, Sword/Shield was released back in 2019 while the open-world-ish Arceus launched earlier this year. Of course, the Pokémon development train never really loses steam, which means that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are almost here.

As with other Nintendo-exclusive titles, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released at different times in accordance with a staggered release schedule. The game will launch at midnight in every region worldwide except the West Coast (everyone on Pacific Time can start playing at 9 pm, their time).

Of course, technically New Zealanders win that release time race since their clock strikes November 18 before anywhere else in the world, which means they will get to play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet before other gamers. Then again, gamers can cheat the system by using or creating a Nintendo account with New Zealand or Australia as their selected country of residence. Anyone who does this will need to buy Pokémon Scarlet or Violet using gift cards that are good in that region and will have to use that account to play the game. As such, it’s probably not really worth the effort just to save a few scant hours of waiting.

It’s been a surprisingly short road to the next Pokémon game. In February of 2022, Nintendo announced Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch. The trailer showed off the upcoming game’s new starters, as well as Pokémon from past titles wandering around an open world. More importantly, the announcement promised a general release window of “Late 2022,” and since it’s almost 2023, it’s finally time for Nintendo and Game Freak to make good on their promise.