Overwatch 2: Is The Game Finally Fixed?
Overwatch 2's launch was ruined by various server and technical problems. Sadly, the game doesn't seem to be getting that much better anytime soon.
The much-anticipated debut of Overwatch 2 was disrupted by an array of issues. While some were able to play the “new” Overwatch just fine, many others weren’t even able to load the game let alone try it for themselves.
Those issues have led millions of players to ask the same, seemingly simple question, “Is Overwatch 2 Fixed Yet?”
For the most part, the answer to that question sadly has to be “No, Overwatch 2 is not fixed yet.” It turns out that the majority of issues that plagued the game’s launch can be attributed to a DDoS attack that reportedly rocked the Overwatch servers early last afternoon. While some players suspect that Blizzard may have simply been unprepared for the incredible popularity of Overwatch 2‘s launch, it’s not exactly unheard of for new games to be the victims of such attacks.
Unfortunately, Overwatch 2 still seems to be suffering from DDoS attacks (if that is indeed the root of the game’s most significant server issues). The Overwatch team is working to resolve that problem, but the fact of the matter is that you’d have to be pretty optimistic to think that this won’t be an ongoing issue for at least the next several days.
Again, we’ve seen this kind of thing play out with other major new releases before. In most cases, games affected by these issues don’t achieve anything close to a completely stable experience until at least a week after launch. While the hope is that most Overwatch 2 players will be able to enjoy the game with relatively few issues during the shooter’s debut weekend, it’s also sadly likely that additional DDoS attacks and server congestion will impact the game’s performance during peak weekend hours.
Long story short, quite a few issues will need to be addressed before Overwatch 2 is properly fixed. In the meantime, here are a few additional issues you need to look out for when you’re playing Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 2: How to Fix the “Player Is In a Different Version of Overwatch” Error Message
While it’s not exactly clear what is causing this problem at this time, it does seem like the error message has nothing to do with you or your friend playing the wrong version of Overwatch. Instead, this seems to be related to a separate problem with the game’s “friends list” system.
In any case, the easiest way to fix this problem is to unfriend the person that is causing the error message to occur. From there, you should be able to contact them (either through a message you sent to them or through the “recent players” option) and add them back to your friend list. At the moment, that seems to be the best “quick fix” solution to this issue.
Overwatch 2: How to Fix The Cosmetics Error and Retrieve Missing Skins
Many Overwatch players were shocked to boot up Overwatch 2 and see that some of their original skins and cosmetics were missing. While some feared that those cosmetics simply weren’t carried over to the sequel, it turns out that those missing cosmetics can simply be attributed to yet another Overwatch 2 bug.
So the good news is that those missing cosmetics will return to the game. The bad news is that there’s no word on when the missing cosmetics will be restored. Since those cosmetics are a big part of Overwatch‘s income, though, we imagine that the team will start addressing this little problem as soon as possible.
Overwatch 2: How to Fix the “Unexpected Server Error” Message
So, this error could obviously be related to the aforementioned DDoS attacks, but recent reports strongly suggest that this issue may be related to separate server problems.
Basically, this all-too-common error message can appear at pretty much anytime when you’re playing Overwatch 2. While it can theoretically be resolved by simply disconnecting from the game (or exiting from it entirely), the bad news is that means you will have to hop back into the game’s queue. In some extreme cases, this problem may prevent you from being able to rejoin that queue entirely.
Sadly, there is no fix for this problem beyond that point. While your best bet is still to simply restart your game whenever this problem appears, the issues causing the problem (and the issues that restarting your game can result in) will need to be resolved by Blizzard on the host’s end.
Why Is The Overwatch 2 Queue So Long?
Finally, there is the overarching issue of Overwatch 2‘s currently massive player queue.
As you probably guessed, Overwatch 2‘s queue can largely be blamed on some of the issues mentioned above. After all, if thousands of players can’t access the game at once, they obviously have nowhere to go but the queue. Until those issues are resolved, you can expect to see longer than average match queues. Of course, there is no guarantee that you’ll be able to actually play the game even when it’s your time to join.
Even after those issues are resolved, you should still expect to encounter longer than average Overwatch 2 queues for at least a week. Until the interest in this game cools down a bit (and until those aforementioned problems are resolved), you’re probably not going to be able to hop into the game and play as “normal” whenever you want.
While Overwatch 2‘s first week will likely be as bad as the game’s queues get (unless it turns out to be shockingly popular), there’s really no great way to get around the long wait times at the moment.