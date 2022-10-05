Overwatch 2: Is The Game Finally Fixed?

Unfortunately, Overwatch 2 still seems to be suffering from DDoS attacks (if that is indeed the root of the game’s most significant server issues). The Overwatch team is working to resolve that problem, but the fact of the matter is that you’d have to be pretty optimistic to think that this won’t be an ongoing issue for at least the next several days.

Again, we’ve seen this kind of thing play out with other major new releases before. In most cases, games affected by these issues don’t achieve anything close to a completely stable experience until at least a week after launch. While the hope is that most Overwatch 2 players will be able to enjoy the game with relatively few issues during the shooter’s debut weekend, it’s also sadly likely that additional DDoS attacks and server congestion will impact the game’s performance during peak weekend hours.

Long story short, quite a few issues will need to be addressed before Overwatch 2 is properly fixed. In the meantime, here are a few additional issues you need to look out for when you’re playing Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2: How to Fix the “Player Is In a Different Version of Overwatch” Error Message

While it’s not exactly clear what is causing this problem at this time, it does seem like the error message has nothing to do with you or your friend playing the wrong version of Overwatch. Instead, this seems to be related to a separate problem with the game’s “friends list” system.

In any case, the easiest way to fix this problem is to unfriend the person that is causing the error message to occur. From there, you should be able to contact them (either through a message you sent to them or through the “recent players” option) and add them back to your friend list. At the moment, that seems to be the best “quick fix” solution to this issue.

Overwatch 2: How to Fix The Cosmetics Error and Retrieve Missing Skins

Many Overwatch players were shocked to boot up Overwatch 2 and see that some of their original skins and cosmetics were missing. While some feared that those cosmetics simply weren’t carried over to the sequel, it turns out that those missing cosmetics can simply be attributed to yet another Overwatch 2 bug.