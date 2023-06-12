New Video Games 2023: Upcoming Releases for Xbox, PS5, Nintendo, and PC

It’s already been such a big year for gaming, with the release of highly-anticipated sequels like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but 2023 isn’t done just yet. There’s still plenty more on the way from the industry’s biggest studios, including some massive Xbox and PlayStation exclusives as well as another long-awaited installment from Nintendo. Plus, much more in between on PC and mobile.

That’s why Den of Geek has put together a release schedule of the biggest games coming out for the remainder of 2023. From exclusive AAAs to third-party heavy hitters to exciting new indies, there’s something for everyone on the calendar. While we’ve not featured every single title shipping this year, we’ve curated a list that we feel encompasses all the major upcoming titles as well as smaller but notable releases in a variety of genres.

Want to read more about the games below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest games of the year!

TitleRelease DatePlatforms
Layers of FearJune 15PS5, XSX/S, PC
F1 23June 16PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
Aliens: Dark DescentJune 20PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
Crash Team RumbleJune 20PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO
Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat MachineJune 22PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
Final Fantasy 16June 22PS5
Sonic Origins PlusJune 23PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
AEW: Fight ForeverJune 29PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
Everybody 1-2-Switch!June 30NS
Oxenfree 2: Lost SignalsJuly 12PS5, PS4, NS, PC, iOS, Android
ExoprimalJuly 14PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
Immortals of AveumJuly 20PS5, XSX/S, PC
Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey IslandJuly 20XSX/S, XBO, PC
Pikmin 4July 21NS
Remnant 2July 25PS5, XSX/S, PC
Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartJuly 26PC
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the DragonsJuly 27PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
The Expanse: A Telltale SeriesJuly 27PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
Disney Illusion IslandJuly 28NS
WrestleQuestAugust 8PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
The Texas Chain Saw MassacreAugust 18PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
Armored Core 6: Fires of RubiconAugust 25PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
Sea of StarsAugust 29PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
Baldur’s Gate 3August 31PS5, PC
StarfieldSeptember 6XSX/S, PC
Super Bomberman R 2September 13PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
Mortal Kombat 1September 19PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC
Lies of PSeptember 19PS5, XSX/S, PC
Payday 3September 21PS5, XSX/S, PC
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom LibertySeptember 26PS5, XSX/S, PC
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of DaiSeptember 28PS5, PS4, XSX/S, NS, PC
Disgaea 7: Vows of the VirtuelessOctober 3PS5, PS4, NS, PC
Forza MotorsportOctober 10XSX/S, PC
Assassin’s Creed MirageOctober 12PS5, PS4, XSX/S, PC
Lords of the FallenOctober 13PS5, XSX/S, PC
Alan Wake 2October 17PS5, XSX/S, PC
Endless DungeonOctober 19PS5, PS4, XSX/S, NS, PC
Gangs of SherwoodOctober 19PS5, XSX/S, PC
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: TurbochargedOctober 19PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
World of HorrorOctober 19PS5, PS4, NS, PC
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2October 20PS5
Cities Skylines 2October 24PS5, XSX/S, PC
Alone in the DarkOctober 25PS5, XSX/S, PC
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His NameNovember 9PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
Hogwarts LegacyNovember 14NS
Persona 5 TacticaNovember 17XSX/S, XBO, PC

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.

In the meantime, check out all our Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, and PC Gaming coverage. Or if you’re into retro gaming, we have plenty of blasts from the past here.

