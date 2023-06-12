New Video Games 2023: Upcoming Releases for Xbox, PS5, Nintendo, and PC

It’s already been such a big year for gaming, with the release of highly-anticipated sequels like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but 2023 isn’t done just yet. There’s still plenty more on the way from the industry’s biggest studios, including some massive Xbox and PlayStation exclusives as well as another long-awaited installment from Nintendo. Plus, much more in between on PC and mobile.

That’s why Den of Geek has put together a release schedule of the biggest games coming out for the remainder of 2023. From exclusive AAAs to third-party heavy hitters to exciting new indies, there’s something for everyone on the calendar. While we’ve not featured every single title shipping this year, we’ve curated a list that we feel encompasses all the major upcoming titles as well as smaller but notable releases in a variety of genres.

Want to read more about the games below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest games of the year!

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.