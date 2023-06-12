New Video Games 2023: Upcoming Releases for Xbox, PS5, Nintendo, and PC
Here are all the big video games coming to consoles, PC, and mobile in 2023...
It’s already been such a big year for gaming, with the release of highly-anticipated sequels like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but 2023 isn’t done just yet. There’s still plenty more on the way from the industry’s biggest studios, including some massive Xbox and PlayStation exclusives as well as another long-awaited installment from Nintendo. Plus, much more in between on PC and mobile.
That’s why Den of Geek has put together a release schedule of the biggest games coming out for the remainder of 2023. From exclusive AAAs to third-party heavy hitters to exciting new indies, there’s something for everyone on the calendar. While we’ve not featured every single title shipping this year, we’ve curated a list that we feel encompasses all the major upcoming titles as well as smaller but notable releases in a variety of genres.
Want to read more about the games below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest games of the year!
|Title
|Release Date
|Platforms
|Layers of Fear
|June 15
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|F1 23
|June 16
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
|Aliens: Dark Descent
|June 20
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
|Crash Team Rumble
|June 20
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO
|Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine
|June 22
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
|Final Fantasy 16
|June 22
|PS5
|Sonic Origins Plus
|June 23
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
|AEW: Fight Forever
|June 29
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
|Everybody 1-2-Switch!
|June 30
|NS
|Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
|July 12
|PS5, PS4, NS, PC, iOS, Android
|Exoprimal
|July 14
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
|Immortals of Aveum
|July 20
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island
|July 20
|XSX/S, XBO, PC
|Pikmin 4
|July 21
|NS
|Remnant 2
|July 25
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|July 26
|PC
|Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
|July 27
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
|The Expanse: A Telltale Series
|July 27
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
|Disney Illusion Island
|July 28
|NS
|WrestleQuest
|August 8
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
|The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
|August 18
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
|Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
|August 25
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
|Sea of Stars
|August 29
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|August 31
|PS5, PC
|Starfield
|September 6
|XSX/S, PC
|Super Bomberman R 2
|September 13
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
|Mortal Kombat 1
|September 19
|PS5, XSX/S, NS, PC
|Lies of P
|September 19
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Payday 3
|September 21
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
|September 26
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
|September 28
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, NS, PC
|Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless
|October 3
|PS5, PS4, NS, PC
|Forza Motorsport
|October 10
|XSX/S, PC
|Assassin’s Creed Mirage
|October 12
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, PC
|Lords of the Fallen
|October 13
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Alan Wake 2
|October 17
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Endless Dungeon
|October 19
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, NS, PC
|Gangs of Sherwood
|October 19
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
|October 19
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, NS, PC
|World of Horror
|October 19
|PS5, PS4, NS, PC
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|October 20
|PS5
|Cities Skylines 2
|October 24
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Alone in the Dark
|October 25
|PS5, XSX/S, PC
|Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
|November 9
|PS5, PS4, XSX/S, XBO, PC
|Hogwarts Legacy
|November 14
|NS
|Persona 5 Tactica
|November 17
|XSX/S, XBO, PC
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.
