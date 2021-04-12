20 Nintendo Games That Changed History

In an industry dependent on ever-changing technology, there’s no video game company quite like Nintendo. They made a name for themselves as the company so synonymous with gaming that parents called every game console “Nintendos” for years to come, and they’re still the source of some of gaming’s greatest modern experiences.

There have been a lot of discussions over the years about the best Nintendo games, but there’s an arguably more interesting conversation to be had about the most important Nintendo games. After all, Nintendo hasn’t just consistently delivered the games that defined the childhoods of multiple generations; they’ve spent decades delivering games that changed gaming for the better by innovating in ways that elevated our expectations.

Of course, it’s certainly no coincidence that these Nintendo games that forever changed the history of gaming also happen to rank high among the best games ever.

*Note: Games published and developed by Nintendo were considered for this list.