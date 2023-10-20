Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Every Main Character and Voice Actor

Miles Morales/Spider-Man – Voiced by Nadji Jeter

While Peter Parker was the first Spider-Man, he’s no longer the one and only. Well, technically he hasn’t been for several decades due to the existence of his clone, Ben Reilly, but currently, the alternate Spider-Man on everyone’s mind (and in Spider-Man 2) is Miles Morales. While he isn’t as much of a technological savant as Peter Parker, Miles is every bit as strong and agile. Plus, he can produce vast amounts of bio-electricity for some extra punch. As the second playable character in Spider-Man 2, Miles will swing around New York City, web up criminals, and help reel Peter in when the symbiote starts exerting too much control.

In Spider-Man 2, Miles is voiced once again by Nadji Jeter. While Jeter also voiced the character in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order and the 2017 Spider-Man cartoon, he is also known for playing Poundcake in The 5th Wave and Sam in The Last of Us.

Kraven the Hunter – Voiced Jim Pirri

As with many Spider-Man villains, Kraven the Hunter wears his theme and gimmick on his sleeves. The Rhino looks like a rhinoceros, Tombstone is as white as a walking corpse, and Kraven the Hunter is…well, a hunter. He has stalked and killed the most dangerous animals on the planet, and he has turned his sights to man. Kraven is faster, stronger, and smarter than most humans, and in Spider-Man 2, he uses his skills to hunt down New York City’s most powerful people, including Spider-Man.

In Spider-Man 2, Kraven the Hunter is portrayed by Jim Pirri. He has primarily played bit parts in video games and cartoons, but his most prominent roles so far include Regis Lucis Caelum in Final Fantasy XV, Birgir in God of War: Ragnarok, Mr. Freeze in Injustice 2, and Kadir “Rais” Suleiman in Dying Light.

Venom – Voiced by Tony Todd

Venom is probably the most famous evil doppelganger in the history of fiction. The creature started life as an alien symbiote that bonded with Peter Parker and copied his powers, and it eventually became his most dangerous nemesis. Venom has all of Spider-Man’s powers without none of his moral constraints. If that isn’t enough, Venom is one of (if not the only) villains who doesn’t set off Pete’s spider senses. While Venom in Spider-Man 2 seemingly deviates from that origin, he is no less dangerous or intimidating.

Spider-Man 2’s incarnation of Venom is voiced by the irreplaceable Tony Todd, best known for his role as the titular Candyman in the Candyman movies. Even if you haven’t seen those movies, you have probably heard Todd’s gravely voice emanate from Captain Darrow in The Rock and/or Grange in The Crow. While Todd is best known for his movie work, he has previously played quite a few video game characters, including Vortigaunts in Half-Life games and Dr. Rogers in Back 4 Blood.