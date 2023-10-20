Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Every Main Character and Voice Actor
Insomniac Games isn’t holding back for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The company hired enough talented voice actors and actresses to form their own Avengers, Sinister Six, and S.H.I.E.L.D. organizations.
The Spider-Man family of media is synonymous with some of the best actors in the business. The movies are iconic thanks to the stars who bring the stories to life, and the cartoons are legendary for some of the best line deliveries you’ll ever hear. However, unlike properties such as Batman, no one actor has truly embodied the wall-crawler or his amazing friends (or deadly enemies). So, Insomniac Games had their work cut out for them when it came time to cast for Marvel’s Spider-Man.
To say Insomniac knocked it out of the park with their selected voices would be an understatement, so of course they were primed to return for subsequent entries, including Spider-Man 2. The game is full of returning characters, many of whom are voiced by the same actors, but the main selling point are all the new faces. During the game, players will get to face even more iconic villains ripped from Spider-Man’s rogues gallery, each of whom is brought to life with a talented actor and pitch-perfect performance.
Peter Parker/Spider-Man – Voiced by Yuri Lowenthal
Is there a person alive who doesn’t know about Peter Parker/Spider-Man? He’s the archetypal superhero with sharp reflexes and a sharper tongue. The only thing that hurts more than his punches are his witty insults. In Spider-Man 2, Pete is one of the main characters and continues trying to save New York City, but this time he’s got a protege under his wing…er, web. That, and he has a symbiote suit that is driving him down a darker path.
While Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2 utilizes the younger, Tom Holland-esque face from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the character is still voiced by Yuri Lowenthal. Lowenthal is practically voice-acting royalty and has portrayed characters in almost 1000 cartoons and video games. Recently, Lowenthal played Smoke in Mortal Kombat 1, Marth in FireEmblem: Engage, and Mylo in Arcane. And of course, Lowenthal has lent his voice to various Spider-Men throughout the Marvel Multiverse, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.
Miles Morales/Spider-Man – Voiced by Nadji Jeter
While Peter Parker was the first Spider-Man, he’s no longer the one and only. Well, technically he hasn’t been for several decades due to the existence of his clone, Ben Reilly, but currently, the alternate Spider-Man on everyone’s mind (and in Spider-Man 2) is Miles Morales. While he isn’t as much of a technological savant as Peter Parker, Miles is every bit as strong and agile. Plus, he can produce vast amounts of bio-electricity for some extra punch. As the second playable character in Spider-Man 2, Miles will swing around New York City, web up criminals, and help reel Peter in when the symbiote starts exerting too much control.
In Spider-Man 2, Miles is voiced once again by Nadji Jeter. While Jeter also voiced the character in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order and the 2017 Spider-Man cartoon, he is also known for playing Poundcake in The 5th Wave and Sam in The Last of Us.
Kraven the Hunter – Voiced Jim Pirri
As with many Spider-Man villains, Kraven the Hunter wears his theme and gimmick on his sleeves. The Rhino looks like a rhinoceros, Tombstone is as white as a walking corpse, and Kraven the Hunter is…well, a hunter. He has stalked and killed the most dangerous animals on the planet, and he has turned his sights to man. Kraven is faster, stronger, and smarter than most humans, and in Spider-Man 2, he uses his skills to hunt down New York City’s most powerful people, including Spider-Man.
In Spider-Man 2, Kraven the Hunter is portrayed by Jim Pirri. He has primarily played bit parts in video games and cartoons, but his most prominent roles so far include Regis Lucis Caelum in Final Fantasy XV, Birgir in God of War: Ragnarok, Mr. Freeze in Injustice 2, and Kadir “Rais” Suleiman in Dying Light.
Venom – Voiced by Tony Todd
Venom is probably the most famous evil doppelganger in the history of fiction. The creature started life as an alien symbiote that bonded with Peter Parker and copied his powers, and it eventually became his most dangerous nemesis. Venom has all of Spider-Man’s powers without none of his moral constraints. If that isn’t enough, Venom is one of (if not the only) villains who doesn’t set off Pete’s spider senses. While Venom in Spider-Man 2 seemingly deviates from that origin, he is no less dangerous or intimidating.
Spider-Man 2’s incarnation of Venom is voiced by the irreplaceable Tony Todd, best known for his role as the titular Candyman in the Candyman movies. Even if you haven’t seen those movies, you have probably heard Todd’s gravely voice emanate from Captain Darrow in The Rock and/or Grange in The Crow. While Todd is best known for his movie work, he has previously played quite a few video game characters, including Vortigaunts in Half-Life games and Dr. Rogers in Back 4 Blood.
Ganke Lee – Voiced by Griffin Puatu
Since Miles Morales isn’t as technologically minded as Peter Parker, he needs a little more help fighting crime. That’s where Ganke Lee comes in. Ganke is a programming wizard and created the apps Miles and Peter Parker use to locate criminal activity in Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2. While Ganke isn’t as physically capable as the Spider-Men, he still helps them out in the field with a range of drones.
Ganke in Spider-Man 2 is once again voiced by Griffin Puatu, who has also played a wide variety of characters in video games and anime. Many audiences might recognize him as the voice of Louis from Beastars, Ryan Acosta from Judgement and Lost Judgement, and Dohailm il Qaras in Tales of Arise.
Mary Jane Watson – Voiced by Laura Bailey
Mary Jane Watson (MJ for short) is the de-facto potential love interest of Peter Parker across the spider-verse. She’s been a longtime friend of Pete and one of the few people on the planet who knows he’s Spider-Man (the storylines where he reveals his public identity notwithstanding). In Spider-Man 2, she helps the Spider-Men solve mysteries with her investigative journalism skills. Just one problem: She’s currently working for J. Jonah Jameson (Spider-Man’s most vocal detractor).
In Spider-Man 2, MJ is once again voiced by Laura Bailey. She has played quite a few characters in other Marvel properties, including Magik in Midnight Suns and Gwen Stacy in the 2017 Spider-Man cartoon. However, most people will probably recognize Bailey as the voice of Kaine from NieR: Reincarnation, Vex’ahlia from The Legend of Vox Machina, and Abby from The Last of Us Part 2.
Norman Osborn – Voiced by Mark Rolston
Most comic book fans recognize Norman Osborn as the owner of Oscorp Industries, but in Spider-Man 2, he’s also the former mayor of New York City. Osborn has sunk untold fortunes into potential cures for his son’s illness, all of which have come back to bite him. In Marvel’s Spider-Man, one such “cure” was the Devil’s Breath that Dr. Octopus unleashed on NYC out of revenge. In Spider-Man 2, another cure is apparently the Symbiote that eventually becomes Venom. Almost every villain in the games has ties to Norman and wants to kill him.
Norman Osborne is once again played by Mark Rolston. Rolston has played countless iconic characters over the years, including Bogs Diamond in The Shawshank Redemption and Private Drake in Aliens. Recently, Rolston portrayed Captain Hayle in Ahsoka, Lex Luthor in Young Justice, and Lt. Don Thorne in Bosch.
Harry Osborne – Voiced by Graham Phillips
Harry Osborne has always played the role of Peter Parker’s best (and sometimes only) friend in Spider-Man media. This remains true in the Marvel’s Spider-Man games, though Spider-Man 2 puts a twist on that relationship. Harry was apparently absent for most of the franchise because, as Peter believed, he was off on important international Oscorp business. In truth, Harry was in a secret Oscorp lab undergoing treatment for Oshtoran Syndrome. In Spider-Man 2 Harry Osborne might have finally been cured, albeit at some significant costs.
Originally, Scott Porter lent his voice and face to Harry Osborne, but as of Spider-Man 2, he’s been replaced. Now, Graham Phillips is taking over that role. Spider-Man 2 is Phillips’ first voice acting and video game role. He is probably best known for his role as Zach Florrick in The Good Wife.
J. Jonah Jameson – Voiced by Darin De Paul
While most of New York City has Spider-Man’s back, there’s always been one vocal exception: J. Jonah Jameson. Whenever Spider-Man so much as saves a cat from a tree, you can bet Jameson will be there to accuse Spider-Man of putting the cat up there in the first place. In the first Spider-Man games, he ditched his position as the head of the Daily Bugle to host a radio show, but as of Spider-Man 2, he has once again returned to his old journalistic stomping grounds.
While most fans probably associate J. Jonah Jameson with the spectacular J.K. Simmons, in the Marvel’s Spider-Man games (including Spider-Man 2), the character is portrayed by Darin De Paul doing his best Simmons impression. De Paul has been around the video game and cartoon circuits several times and has lent his voice to characters such as Overwatch 2’s Reinhardt, Apex Legends’s Revenant, Destiny 2’s Calus, and The Legend of Vox Machina’s Kerrion Stonefell.
Prowler – Voiced by Ike Amadi
Every Spider-Man is burdened with loss, primarily the loss of a father figure. Peter Parker didn’t become the heroic Spider-Man we all know and love until his Uncle Ben died. Though Miles’ uncle, Aaron Davis, is alive and well, he is also secretly the supervillain known as Prowler. In Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Prowler initially helps out Miles, but they eventually come to blows. While Prowler returns in Spider-Man 2, it is unknown what role he will play.
Prowler is once again played by Ike Amadi (short for Ikechukwu Amadi) in Spider-Man 2. While he sounds fairly normal in the game, he is probably better known for playing vocally deeper antagonists, including Atriox in Halo Infinite and Shao Khan/General Shao in Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 1, respectively.
Taskmaster – Voiced by Brian Bloom
While the Marvel multiverse is full of major villains and masterminds, plenty are just guns for hire. Few characters fill that role better than Taskmaster. What Taskmaster lacks in superpowers he makes up for in high-tech gadgets, devastating tactical prowess, and the enviable ability to mimic anyone’s movements and fighting styles just by watching them. In Marvel’s Spider-Man, Taskmaster tests players’ skills and serves as a secret post-game boss. His motives are a mystery, but he is at least willing to admit that he is spying on Spider-Man due to a “contract.” Who is Taskmaster working for and why? Hopefully, we’ll find out in Spider-Man 2.
In Spider-Man 2, Brian Bloom returns to play Taskmaster. Quite ironically, Bloom is better known for voicing heroes. Gamers will probably recognize Bloom as the voice of William Blazkowicz in the Wolfenstein reboot and Captain Nick Reyes in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. To add to this irony, Bloom has voiced the antithesis of Taskmaster, Captain America, in Marvel cartoons and games since 2010.
Finally, here’s a rundown of some of the slightly smaller characters in the game and which actors lend their voices to the roles:
Curt Connors/The Lizard – Mark Whitten
Danika Hart – Ashly Burch
Felicia Hardy/Black Cat – Erica Lindbeck
Flint Marko/Sandman – Leandro Cano
Martin Lee/Mr. Negative – Stephen Oyoung
Rio Morales – Jacqueline Piñol
Yuri Watanabe/Wraith – Tara Platt
Tombstone – Corey Jones