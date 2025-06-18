Inside Magic: The Gathering and Final Fantasy’s Ultimate Crossover

For the past several years now, the popular and enduring trading card game Magic: The Gathering has teamed up with some of the biggest pop culture properties for crossover cards and accessories, like last year’s impressive Assassin’s Creed crossover. Wizards of the Coast’s latest partnership crossover with Magic: The Gathering is a true labor of love for all parties involved, as both the physical card and its online counterpart, Magic: The Gathering Arena, have launched a crossover with Square Enix’s iconic video game franchise Final Fantasy. At Summer Game Fest 2025, we not only got to sit down and talk with the card game designers about the set, but physically play a deck exclusively made of Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy cards.

Now on sale wherever Magic: The Gathering cards are sold and available in Magic: The Gathering Arena, the Final Fantasy crossover is a particularly ambitious one. There are four Commander decks as part of the crossover, each based on a protagonist from a different Final Fantasy game—like Terra from Final Fantasy VI, Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII, or Tidus from Final Fantasy X. There are, in fact, cards representing virtually every game in the franchise. For Daniel Holt, a senior game designer on Magic, this crossover is the culmination of years of work, including hundreds of hours of research. This involved revisiting the Final Fantasy games to ensure the spirit of the franchise was properly represented in their corresponding cards.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Holt tells us while Summer Game Fest attendees play the game around him. “We’ve been working on this for four years, so it’s wild to see it coming out.

The rollout for the Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy crossover is particularly impressive, and not only because of the four Commander decks and the main set of cards. It also taps into other licensed merchandise from Magic: The Gathering Arena. This includes card sleeves, playmats, and deck boxes. Meanwhile Arena offers familiar Final Fantasy avatars, pets, and sound cues as part of this celebration of Square Enix’s franchise. While the main set covers the whole history of Final Fantasy, Holt and his team were particular in selecting which specific games to highlight with the Commander decks.