Lies of P Combat Styles Explained: Which Combat Style Is Best?

Just a few minutes into your Lies of P adventure, the game asks you to choose a Combat Style for your character. Unfortunately, the game isn’t quite kind enough to explain what any of those combat styles actually mean or do. Naturally, that leaves many players feeling anxious about making the “wrong” choice.

The good news is that Lies of P‘s Combat Style system isn’t quite that intense or even all that important for the rest of the game. However, you can certainly give yourself an advantage by picking the Combat Style that is the best fit for you.

Before we dive into that, though, please note that I will be referencing various Lies of P stats throughout this article. If you’d like a little more info on what those mean, be sure to check out this hopefully handy guide.

Lies of P Combat Styles Explained

Your choice of Combat Style in Lies of P will determine your starting stats, gear, and Fable Art abilities. It’s the closest thing the game has to a “class” system in the sense that your choice of Combat Style will partially determine your character’s starting strengths and weaknesses as well as their basic style of play.