Lies of P Stats Explained: Which Stats Are Most Important?

In many ways, Lies of P is a pretty standard (if exceptional) Soulslike game. Actually, its similarities to other Soulslike games have dictated a lot of conversations about the title so far. While your familiarity with that genre will certainly help you dive into the game, even Soulslike veterans may struggle to make sense of the game’s numerous stats.

While many of the vital stats in Lies of P are fairly easy to figure out from the start, some will definitely take a little time and practice to fully understand. If you’d rather just make sense of it all from the start, though, then here is what every stat in Lies of P does and which ones you should invest in.

Lies of P: Vitality Explained

The primary function of Vitality in Lies of P is to increase your max HP. However, increasing your Vitality will also boost your Guard Regain ability (which determines how much health you regain after attacking following a standard block) as well as your defenses against a few types of damage (Physical, Fire, Electric Blitz, and Acid). Only the bravest and quickest players will ignore this appropriately vital stat entirely.

Lies of P: Vigor Explained

Although Vigor also offers increased defenses against Physical, Fire, Electric Blitz, and Acid damage, it primarily dictates your max Stamina. In Lies of P, Stamina is not only drained by your attacks, dodges, and sprints but your perfect blocks as well. That makes it one of the most valuable stats in the game for all styles of play.