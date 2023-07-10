Legend of Zelda Team Says They’re Not Concerned With “Old Games”

The Legend of Zelda is as much a genre as it is a franchise. Older entries codified a gameplay loop of exploring dungeons, finding items that open up new areas, and repeating. That design stayed with the franchise, for good and for bad, until The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild tossed quite a lot of it out in favor of expanded open-world concepts.

Given the overwhelmingly positive reviews of that title (and its historic sales figures), Nintendo had clearly struck gold. More importantly, Nintendo made lightning strike twice by iterating on that design with an equally successful sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But while these recent entries are the most immersive games in the franchise, they raise the important question of which direction the series will follow from now on. The answer, unsurprisingly, seems to be “whatever direction Nintendo wants.”

Back in May, the Dutch outlet RTL Nieuws spoke with the current pilots in charge of the Legend of Zelda franchise: Producer Eiji Aonuma and Director Hidemaro Fujibayashi. During the discussion, the interviewer asked if the franchise would ever return to the “classic, old-fashioned” style of earlier Zelda titles. In response, Aonuma stated that Nintendo is always looking to the past for ways to improve its games, but at the same time, Nintendo doesn’t keep itself beholden to previous entries.

“It’s hard to say anything about the future,” says Aonuma in a translated version of the interview. “That said, thanks to earlier Zeldas, a game like Tears of the Kingdom now exists. This game was born from the ideas we had in the past. We always try to make something that offers more than previous productions. In that respect, we are not really concerned with our old games anymore. We prefer to focus on the future.”