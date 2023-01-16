15 Surprising Video Game Shared Universes

Shared universes are all the rage at the moment. Studios love to mash their various properties together, and audiences certainly seem to enjoy understanding all the references we get along the way. While shared universes are still a little less common in gaming, that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

Before we dive into this list, though, you should know that official and substantial video game universes are still a relatively rare thing. For the purposes of this article, I tried to focus on shared universes (and potentially shared universes) that are united by more than one or two Easter eggs. Furthermore, while many of these shared universes have been confirmed in some fashion, you will find some that have been strongly hinted at over a fairly long period of time rather than outright confirmed and embraced (at least as of the time of this writing).

Gone Home Shares a Universe With BioShock (and Possibly System Shock)

While I doubt anyone was looking for BioShock connections in Gone Home, it turns out that there are quite a few to be found.

For instance, one of the fake SNES games in Gone Home is called “Super Spitfire.” It just so happens that there’s a very early video game prototype in BioShock 2 called “Spitfire.” Furthermore, the airline that Katie uses to fly to Europe in Gone Home happens to share a strangely similar logo with the airline that we see at the beginning of BioShock.