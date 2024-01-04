How a 13-Year-Old Beat An “Impossible” Version of Tetris

When you reach Level 29, the game starts dropping blocks at a speed of about 1 grid per frame. So even if you reach that level with an empty board (which is unlikely) pieces will start falling faster than most people could likely process their shape and position. More than just another example of “NES Hard,” that absurd difficulty spike was implemented to help ensure that players could not reach the point where the game would no longer be able to process new information and would simply crash. Reaching that “crash point” is considered to be the equivalent of beating the game.

How long does it take to reach the crash point in the NES version of Tetris? Well, while you’re supposed to stop playing at Level 29, you can continue playing beyond that point as long as you don’t reach the vertical limit of the board. The game won’t keep track of those new levels on-screen, but they exist within their own parameters. Until very recently, the top Tetris players in the world made it to what is essentially the equivalent of Level 148 without crashing the game. Mind you, Level 148 was the record as of late last year, and it took decades for a single player to even reach that point.

But what makes that specific version of Tetris so difficult? Well, even if you are one of those rare Tetris players who can “look ahead” quickly enough to complete a proper move in a frame’s worth of time, physically doing so with an NES controller is another matter entirely. There is a natural input delay between the NES controller and what happens on-screen that long thwarted even the best Tetris players from making it too far beyond the intended Level 29 cutoff point. Again, we’re talking frames of input delay vs. frames of an available input window. At some point, it’s not about how good you are but rather the simple limitations of the scenario you’re playing within.

Not long ago, though, players began to minimize the impact of that delay through a technique known as “hypertapping.” As the name suggests, hypertapping involves pressing the NES D-pad multiple times in rapid succession to expedite horizontal block movements. It’s a physically demanding style of play made all the more difficult by the fact that the demanding physicality of the inputs must be combined with the mental strain of playing Tetris at this level. Indeed, it wasn’t until 2016 when then-16-year-old Joseph Saelee won the Tetris World Championship using that technique that more players began to accept that the effort that went into hypertapping was worth the results. Still, even the best hypertapping players couldn’t beat A-Type through that technique alone.

That’s where the “rolling” technique comes in. Essentially an improved version of hypertapping, the rolling technique involves applying pressure to the back of the NES controller while performing a modified hypertapping technique. While it’s physically less straining than hypertapping and can produce much greater results, it is still a challenging and awkward (at least for many) way to play Tetris. Besides, you can’t even really properly practice the rolling technique until you get to the speeds of play that it was designed for. By, that point, you have to essentially master the technique frame-by-frame just to keep up with the natural technical limits the game imposes.

And that’s the heart of why this challenge was still considered to be impossible despite such input technique improvements. Even if you are one of the rare players who can master the rolling or hypertapping techniques at a professional level, much of that work is simply going into circumventing the natural restrictions imposed by the game. You still have to use those techniques to not only move pieces faster than most players can even visually process them but also do so while the game is changing the shades of those blocks in ways that force you to constantly recalibrate your eyes.