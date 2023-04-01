Why Tetris’ Cold War Origin Story Is More Relevant Than Ever

While the story of Tetris’ origins would have undoubtedly compelled audiences in just about any era, there is something special about that story being told now. At a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has contributed to a level of global political tension that reminds some of the Cold War era, the idea of a Westerner heading into the Soviet Union to find a video game and coming back with a lifelong friend feels wonderfully idealistic. That parallel hasn’t been lost on Rogers and Pajitnov.

“The most relevant part of this story is this friendship made between a Dutch American and a Russian, made while their governments are going nuts,” says Rogers. “I think that friendship transcends the misunderstandings, if you will, between governments. This story proves that right now, in today’s world, we can still be friends even with all the nastiness that is happening.”

Pajitnov, with a smile toward his friend, supports the idea that the story of Tetris is about so much more than the game.

“For me, a big part of the movie was the idea that the future always conquers the past,” Pajitnov recalls. “The evil Soviet Union was really all these bureaucrats, and all these strange businessmen arguing over the future of entertainment and a very good computer game. How the game got through all of that makes for a thrilling movie that feels important and joyful to watch.”

While Tetris was technically available on other platforms prior to its Game Boy debut, it’s no surprise that many still remember it as a Game Boy game. There was a harmonious relationship between that game and that hardware, with Rogers recognizing the potential of that relationship right away.

“People say that Tetris made Game Boy and Game Boy made Tetris, but it was kind of a match made in Heaven” Rogers recalls. “Basically, the Game Boy’s form factor didn’t lend itself to many games that already existed on consoles. For example, if you have a bullet in another game, that bullet is so small and hard to see on a Game Boy. On a Game Boy, though, you can see Tetris pieces perfectly.”