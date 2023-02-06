Hogwarts Legacy: Early Access Start Time and How to Join

The 72 Hour Early Access period for #HogwartsLegacy on console will begin on February 7th, 2023 at midnight in your region. pic.twitter.com/EHBIjnfbNq — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 2, 2023

Of course, this raises the question of whether gamers who order the Deluxe Edition on the Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch will receive their own Early Access periods at that time. Sadly, the answer is a definitive “No.” The official Hogwarts Legacy FAQ explicitly states the previous-gen versions will launch without Early Access, which implies the Switch version will also release without one.

As for pre-loading, anyone who pre-ordered the Xbox version can download the game right now, while PS5 owners will have to wait 72 hours before release. Yes, anyone with Early Access permissions will get to download Hogwarts Legacy 72 hours before their 72-hour bonus window (meaning you should be able to start pre-loading them on February 4). Unfortunately, PC players won’t be so lucky. According to PCGamesN, the Steam and Epic versions of Hogwarts Legacy won’t ship with a pre-load function. So anyone who bought a console version will technically get more time with the game since they won’t have to wait for the Early Access period to start just to download it.

While the Early Access is the Deluxe Edition’s main selling point, this special edition has more going for it than just a 72-hour head start. As is tradition these days, the Deluxe Edition will also include some exclusive goodies. These items include a Thestral mount, as well as a Dark Arts-themed cosmetic set and battle arena that will let them channel their inner Death Eater…or whatever the 1890s wizarding equivalent of them was. Of course, anyone who wants even more magical little goodies will have to pre-order the right Deluxe Edition.

Anyone who pre-orders Hogwarts Legacy will also receive an Onyx Hippogriff mount, whether or not they purchased the Deluxe Edition. However, gamers who buy the PlayStation version will also receive access to a special Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest. If they pre-ordered the game, they will also acquire the Felix Felicis Potion recipe, and if a player just so happens to buy the Deluxe Edition digitally, their order will throw in a free Dark Arts Garrison hat to go with their Dark Arts cosmetics. And yes, all of these items will be available if you play the game during its Early Access period.