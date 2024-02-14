Best Helldivers 2 Guns: The Most Powerful Weapons In the Game

However, the Scythe most certainly has its uses. Its unlimited ammo is a game-changer in and of itself, it has no recoil to speak of, and its “uptime” is pretty much impossible to beat. When you need a little help against Helldiver’s most dangerous robots (and you will), the Scythe is always there for you.

9. Redeemer Pistol

The bad news is that the Redeemer is “only” a secondary weapon and can’t really compete with the other weapons on this list in terms of its overall damage. It also absolutely chews through ammo, which can sometimes make it hard to rely on.

When it comes to secondary weapons, though, it’s the Redeemer and everything else. Despite its name, the Redeemer is actually closer to an SMG or machine gun. It can easily take down most lesser foes all on its own, which is exactly what you want from a secondary weapon that you’ll usually only turn to in desperate situations. Even then, you may be surprised by how useful it often is.

8. PLAS-1 Scorcher Plasma Rifle

This weapon can be a nightmare in the right or wrong hands. In the wrong hands, its ability to fire explosive gas canisters will almost certainly lead to devastating team kills. Even those who can keep this thing under control will have to deal with its relatively small magazine size.

In the right hands, though, this thing is basically a sniper rifle grenade launcher with an AoE kicker. If you can get the drop on a group of enemies, this rifle will turn them into helpless completed objectives in record time. Consider it to be a rocker launcher alternative in situations where you need to deal with large groups of lesser enemies.

7. AR-23 Liberator

Yes, your starting gun in Helldivers 2 is eventually outclassed by almost objectively better options. However, many Helldivers 2 players are quickly discovering that this gun is not only viable for much of the game but is often preferable to other options.