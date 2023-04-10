Hearthstone: Festival of Legends Release Time and Updates

Music and Hearthstone fans unite! The Festival of Legends expansion is almost ready to deafen your eardrums with killer riffs, rowdy roadies, and a banjo-playing dinosaur for good measure. It’s gonna give new meaning to the phrase “battle of the bands.”

On March 14th, Blizzard officially announced Festival of Legends: a music-themed expansion for Hearthstone. The card set’s website promises additions such as minions with special effects that only trigger if they’re alone on your side of the stage, as well as spells that get stronger if they use up your remaining mana resources. Unfortunately, the FAQ only provides a general release date of “this April,” and the month is almost half done. But if you look elsewhere, you can find a more definitive answer.

Hearthstone‘s Festival of Legends expansion will launch globally on April 11. Since patches for previous game expansions have gone live at 10 am PDT/1 pm EST on their respective release dates, it’s safe to assume Festival of Legends will stick to the same schedule (barring technical issues). Can’t keep those fans waiting, you know?

If this is the first time you are reading about Festival of Legends, then we are disappointed to tell you that you have missed the expansion’s pre-release weekend, which let players participate in special Tavern Brawls and get a sneak peek of the Festival of Legends cards in action. However, if you want to get a head start on amassing a mosh pit of new cards, you can still pre-purchase Festival of Legends bundles for $50 and $80.