Why GTA 6’s Female Protagonist Is a Small Part of More Important Changes

Gamers were recently rocked by a Bloomberg report that seemingly revealed some of the first substantial GTA 6 details. While the information in that report hasn’t been officially confirmed by Rockstar, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has historically been an incredibly reliable source when it comes to those kinds of leaks and reports.

According to Schreier, GTA 6 is currently code-named “Project Americas.” It will likely take place in a fictionalized version of the Miami area, though there doesn’t seem to be any word about what time period it is set in. It’s described as an especially detailed game that will likely be expanded over time through various updates. Furthermore, it sounds like the game will co-star a Latina female protagonist who is seemingly part of a criminal couple that was creatively “influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.”

Try not to be surprised, but that last detail has inspired some heated reactions from the gamergate crowd. Of course, it would be disingenuous to suggest that even the majority of GTA fans are necessarily upset by the possibility of a playable female protagonist. A lot of people seem perfectly fine with it, and most fans are waiting to see how the whole thing plays out. Rockstar has generally done an excellent job of making each GTA protagonist more interesting than the previous one, and they were always going to have a hard time improving upon GTA 5‘s beloved trio of anti-heroes. Given that Trevor, Franklin, and Michael represented the evolution of GTA protagonists up until that point, it makes sense that Rockstar would decide to go in a different direction entirely from a purely creative standpoint.

In any case, I’m not here to talk about those who are having a hard time accepting GTA 6‘s female protagonist. That crowd gets too much attention as it is. I’m also not here to speculate about, or analyze, a character we know next to nothing about. There are some who feel that “woman” is the first and only thing they need to know about that character, but I’m not one of them. We’ll learn plenty more about her as time goes on.