Genshin Impact Update 3.4 Release Time: When Will Maintenance End?

The latest Genshin Impact patch is almost ready to drop. However, you will have to wait through a lengthy maintenance period before you can experience the game’s 3.4 update.

According to the official Genshin Impact Twitter account, before anyone can experience Genshin Impact Version 3.4, (aka. “The Exquisite Night Chimes”), HoYoverse has to take the game down for some maintenance. Genshin Impact‘s next update maintenance period will start on January 18th at 6:00 (UTC+8) and last 5 hours.

Because of how timezones work, though, Western audiences will technically begin their maintenance period early during the evening of the 17th. Depending on where you live in the Americas, for instance, that could be anywhere between 7 PM and 11 PM. Here’s a handy UTC converter if you need to check the expected maintenance start/end time vs. your time zone. After that maintenance is complete, update your Genshin Impact client, and Version 3.4 will be ripe for exploration. Furthermore, you’ll also receive a gift of 300 Primogens (60 for each hour of maintenance) when you log in.

So what does five hours of maintenance get you in Genshin Impact? The official game site details the changes and additions that come with Update 3.4, but the most important addition is the Desert of Hadramaveth region, which is found in the deserts of Sumeru.