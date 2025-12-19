Gaming Sneak Peeks: Hands On With Two Anticipated 2026 Titles

The gaming industry came together to celebrate its biggest achievements in 2025 when The Game Awards reconvened in Los Angeles this month. Den of Geek was on site to attend, not only reflecting on a triumphant year, especially for indie games, but also to get a sneak peek of what is set to launch in 2026. This preview included several hands-on game demos of early builds from upcoming eagerly anticipated games set to debut throughout the new year.

From imaginative dungeon-crawlers to unique twists on fantasy hack-and-slash adventures, 2026 is quickly shaping up to be packed with exciting new games. This comes as The Game Awards provided plenty of blockbuster announcements as part of the star-studded annual event. Without further ado, here’s what we saw at The Game Awards 2025 and got to sit down and play for ourselves.

Phantom Blade Zero

S-GAME has been working on Phantom Blade Zero for a long time and all that hard work is definitely setting up the title to become one of the most hotly anticipated fantasy action games of 2026. Set in the Phantom World, drawing from cultural and mythological elements from China’s Ming Dynasty, the game lets you play as Soul, a stoic assassin with a reserved demeanor working for a powerful organization known simply as The Order. After being framed for murder, Soul becomes the focus of a harrowing manhunt, with a grave injury leaving him 66 days to live. Soul is determined to learn who set him up with the time that he has left.

We had previously played an early build of Phantom Blade Zero at Summer Game Fest 2024 and, in the subsequent year and half, the game has come a long way since its already impressive teaser. The latest build that S-GAME let us play with goes even deeper with the experience, navigating through a feudal village besieged by monstrous forces inspired by classic Chinese folklore. This build gave me a fuller idea of what the game will ultimately look like, from a wider arsenal of weapons to choose from on the fly, a more formidable array of combat and evasion techniques, and a more sweeping look at the gorgeous environments as I lethally flitted between enemies in the village and nearby canyon.