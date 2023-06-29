Final Fantasy 16’s Ending Copies Game of Thrones’ Dumbest Moment

However, if you make your way to the final stages of this fight, you’ll trigger a sequence in which Clive and Ultimata participate in a brief battle of words. The conversation culminates with the following exchange:



Ultima: “Mortals! The world you seek is but a fantasy!”

Clive: “The only fantasy here is yours. And we shall be its final witness!”

Truth be told, I don’t hate that line. It’s an incredibly awkward way to phrase and deliver that basic joke, but it’s really just a cute little moment that helps cap off an intense and incredible sequence. It’s basically an action-hero one-liner that feels true to Final Fantasy‘s style of humor. It’s corny and designed to appease the “they did the thing” crowd, but it’s enough to either love or overlook.

However, it seems that the Final Fantasy 16 team really wanted to make sure that you understood the reference. In fact, they wanted to be so sure that you understood that reference that they essentially repeat the same joke later in the game in a strangely familiar way.

During Final Fantasy 16‘s post-credits sequence, we watch a family of unfamiliar characters going about their day. Through context clues (such as a young boy’s inability to conjure magic) we soon figure out that this scene occurs many years after the events of the main game. It seems that Clive’s plan to defeat Ultima and save the land of Valisthea worked, but it obviously came at the cost of the magic that the people of Valisthea once relied on.

Toward the end of this post-credits sequence, the camera zooms in on what seems to be a very old book. The cover of the book is inscribed in an unfamiliar language, but we are soon told via subtitles that the book was written by Joshua Rosfield (Clive’s brother, presumably, though we were previously led to believe that he had died during the confrontation with Ultima). More importantly, those subtitles inform us that the name of that book is “Final Fantasy.”