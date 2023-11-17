Every Hardcore World of Warcraft Class Ranked Worst to Best

– Finally, I tried to base these rankings on the presumed abilities of the average player. While I will occasionally reference the skill differences between some classes, please note that those with significant prior experience with some classes will obviously enjoy more success with them than others might.

With that out of the way, let’s dive into the rankings.

9. Warrior

Among the WoW Hardcore community, there is very little debate that Warrior is the most difficult class to efficiently level to 60. While there are a few reasons why that is the case, they are (perhaps unsurprisingly) many of the same reasons that make Warriors the most difficult class to level in the base version of WoW Classic as well.

As a melee class, Warriors are already at a disadvantage in Hardcore. Generally speaking, it’s much more difficult to survive if you have to smack an enemy in the face rather than get to pelt them from a safe distance. While most melee classes suffer from their relative inability to operate away from enemies, Warriors’ lack of escape, crowd control, effective damage-dealing spells, and self-healing abilities make them especially vulnerable. If you get in trouble as a Warrior, you have very few emergency buttons you can press to safely buy yourself an exit. Unfortunately, Warriors tend to be in trouble most of the time.

Warriors leveling struggles in Hardcore are exasperated by a few logistical issues presented by this new mode. Usually, one of the best ways to level a Warrior is to serve as a tank and farm dungeons with other players who are almost always looking for someone to fill that role. However, playing as a tank is not only extremely dangerous (especially if your party isn’t properly supporting you), but it’s generally expected that leveling tanks are going to die a few times along the way. That’s obviously not an option in Hardcore, which means that one of Warrior’s only reliable leveling methods is much more difficult to utilize. You need to be able to consistently play with a good group if you’re rolling a Warrior, and even then you’ll need to be very careful all of the time.

A fully-leveled and fully-geared Warrior remains one of the best classes in any version of Classic WoW. When it comes to Hardcore, though, relatively few will ever reach that point.