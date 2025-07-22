Dying Light: The Beast Preview – A Franchise Return to Form

One of the most engaging and fresh spins on zombie survival horror games has been the Dying Light franchise, with the best-selling inaugural game commemorating its 10th anniversary this year. After 2022’s standalone sequel Dying Light 2, publisher Techland is returning to original franchise protagonist Kyle Crane for the series’ third installment, Dying Light: The Beast, albeit with plenty of new features in store for players. After playing an early build of the game at Summer Game Fest 2025, Den of Geek was invited for a more extensive hands-on preview in Los Angeles ahead of Dying Light: The Beast’s wide release on August 22.

Set 13 years after the events of the original game, The Beast finds Kyle Crane having been infected with a variant of the virus that has rendered much of the world’s population into ravenous zombies, retaining his autonomy. Experimented on during this period by a villainous warlord known simply as the Baron, a freed Kyle seeks his revenge for the prolonged torture he endured, with his genetic enhancements allowing him to unleash superhuman abilities in a temporary feral state dubbed as Beast Mode. Tracking down the Baron to a former woodland resort region named Castor Woods, Kyle gains new allies for his vendetta while upgrading his Beast Mode powers for an impending showdown with his nemesis.

The preview that we played at SGF 2025 was admittedly short, keeping in line with the majority of other demos at the June event to accommodate the higher number of guests in attendance. The special Dying Light: The Beast preview event in July was a deeper dive into the upcoming title, totaling four hours close to the beginning of the game as Kyle grows accustomed to his Beast Mode powers and the rural environment of Castor Woods. And based on what we played, The Beast retains a lot of the laudable gameplay components from past Dying Light games while adding enough new features and a drastic change-up in environment that reinvigorates the franchise.

For those familiar with the Dying Light franchise, the parkour element remains a core part of the gameplay, with players encouraged to run from hordes of zombies rather than stand the chance of being overwhelmed. The Beast does feature at least one cityscape, with a distinctly European aesthetic, but most of the map is in the untamed wilderness of Castor Woods, with hilly forests, swamplands around a central river surrounded by steep mountains. Compared to the more urban environments in the preceding games, this made the usual escape over rooftops significantly less commonplace and I found myself either heading towards the water to slow my pursuers or sprinting to the nearest scalable building to catch my breath.