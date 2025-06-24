Mixtape Highlights Annapurna Interactive’s Upcoming Indie Game Titles

Among the most buzzed-about publishers at Summer Game Fest 2025 was Annapurna Interactive, which brought a whole variety of games developed by their indie partners to the show. This year, Annapurna Interactive offered more details about its cozy slice-of-life title Mixtape, developed by Beethoven & Dinosaur; unveiled its heist game Snap & Grab; developed by No Goblin, and provided a hands-on demo of its mech-action game Bounty Star; developed by DINOGOD. Den of Geek talked to some of the developers for Bounty Star and Mixtape and played an early build of Bounty Star.

In the case of DINOGOD’s sun-baked mech game, Bounty Star very much feels like a futuristic Western, as its title would suggest. The game has players control Clem, a mech pilot with a traumatic past, who lives on a remote ranch in an arid environment reminiscent of the American Southwest, taking on mercenaries jobs to get by as she tries to reconcile with incidents from her life. In addition to the mech-based combat missions, there is a base-building element to the game as Clem uses her bounties to not only upgrade and customize her mech but improve her ranch.

“I was driving through Monument Valley on the border between Arizona and Utah, realizing that it was beautiful and why wasn’t there a game set there,” recalls DINOGOD creative director and game designer Ben Ruiz about the origins of Bounty Star. “In between that drive, I was thinking of what kind of game I could put inside of here and that’s when it started to form. I love mechs and Westerns already. It was just the kind of thing that gelled really organically and quickly. A month later, I got a narrative and design document down.”

Bounty Star has all the usual hallmarks of the mech combat genre, from an array of customizations and upgrades for the machines and contract-based mission that has Clem blast through waves of unique enemy types. But it was important for Ruiz and the rest of the development team to make their game more character-driven, really honing in on Clem’s personal growth and empowerment, which is particularly noticeable in the base-building moments between combat missions as players get a chance to breathe and get to know Clem. For Ruiz, he similarly looked to real-world inspiration for creating the character and this more intimate scope than the genre is usually known for.