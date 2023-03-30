Dungeons and Dragons’ Most Popular Class Isn’t As “Boring” As It Seems

However, that’s not exactly true. Actually, the opposite is often true.

First off, Fighters are a very beginner-friendly class. Diving into D&D for the first time can feel overwhelming, so it’s sometimes nice to have a class that is mechanically approachable and thematically intuitive. In the early stages of a D&D adventure, the Fighter largely has to worry about landing melee strikes. Fighter players get to learn all the basics of the D&D experience while still contributing in meaningful ways.

However, the Fighter class is about so much more than accessibility. While they never really become the most complex class in the game, they are certainly one of the most versatile classes in the game. Because they are proficient with so many pieces of gear and so many aspects of the core D&D experience, a Fighter player can grow their character in so many different directions throughout the course of play. The same can be said about the shapeshifting Druid class, but the Fighter’s more gradual learning curve allows players to more easily grow with their character over the course of the game rather than have to figure out who and what they are quite so quickly.

They’re sometimes called the ultimate blank slate class, though the more appropriate term may be “blank sheet.” After all, most D&D games begin with a blank character sheet, some friends, and some dice. What happens from there is often up to you. In some ways, the Fighter is the ultimate representation of that concept.

Interestingly enough, the same can be said of D&D’s Humans. While humans have fewer inherent strengths or traits than other D&D races, they also have fewer inherent weaknesses or restrictions in regard to how they can be built and grow throughout the course of the game. That again makes them a friendly choice for new players who are trying to sort through so many mechanics and possibilities, but it also makes them a race that is slightly more adaptable to change in the grand scheme of things. There’s also something to be said for human players wanting to transport themselves into a game via Human avatars.

No, you probably won’t score any creativity points for choosing to play as a Human Fighter in D&D. Yes, the fantasy genre has long needed to be at least a little less reliant on Human protagonists and a little less reliant on variations of Fighter archetypes as their leads. For that matter, anyone who finds themselves defaulting to the Human Fighter archetype in D&D-like experiences should consider trying more specialized, unique, and initially complex ways to play. Stepping out of your skin can be a powerful gift, and it’s a gift that’s easier to appreciate when you use your experience with the roleplaying genre to expand your comfort zone.