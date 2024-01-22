Diablo 4 Season 3 Release Time: When Does the New Update Launch?

It took the Diablo 4 team a surprisingly long time to reveal the first details of the game’s Season 3 update, but they were certainly making the most of that time. That upcoming update looks to be the game’s most substantial season yet. Of course, all of that lovely new content doesn’t mean much if you don’t know when and how to play it. I assume that’s why you’re here.

Diablo 4: Season 3 will be released on January 23 at 10 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. CT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. GMT, 7 p.m. CET, and all other corresponding time zones. It’s a global update, so everyone will have access to it at (relatively) the same time and there is no way to access the update earlier than intended. On the other hand, these Diablo 4 updates are sometimes delayed due to technical issues, so there’s a chance you may have to wait a little longer to access the update’s new content.

What’s new in Diablo 4‘s Season 3 update? You can read this blog post for the full rundown of everything included in the update, but the highlight of the new Season is the addition of Seneschal Companions. Those companions can be upgraded with Tuning Stones found throughout the world that grant them (and, by extension, your character) special offensive, defensive, and buff abilities. For instance, one Tuning Stone will give your companion access to a flamethrower while another will allow them to periodically heal your character. Acquiring gradually more powerful Tuning Stones and applying them to your companion will allow you to unlock those “broken” abilities that have come to define Diablo 4‘s season updates. Have fun discovering them all.

Of course, the Season 3 update will also include all of the buffs, nerfs, new items, new enemies, new areas, and new questlines that we’ve also come to expect from these updates. Season 3 also features a surprising number of quality-of-life updates that include WASD movement controls for PC players, an extra Stash Tab, and persistent Helltide events. That last improvement should make leveling your new Seasonal character and gearing them in the endgame easier and faster than ever.