Diablo 4 Season 1: Best Druid Build For Leveling

You can unlock that Aspect early into the new season, and you should do so as soon as possible. By leveling Druid standards, it’s pretty much broken. It immobilizes enemies, deals immediate damage to them, and forces them to suffer through a powerful lasting debuff. It’s absurdly good.

While Poison Creeper is an essential part of this build’s strategy, it’s actually Landslide that makes this build truly special. Landslide is a somewhat strange Core ability in the grand scheme of the game. While you can use it against multiple, bunched-up targets, it’s actually one of Druid’s best single-target damage abilities.

By leveling Landslide to its max rank, you not only benefit from its pure power and secondary effects whenever you directly cast it but whenever you cast Poison Creeper while Subterranean Aspect is equipped. Those Poison Creeper casts will make short work of larger packs of mobs, and Landslide on its own will help you melt through those single targets Druids can otherwise struggle with. Again, the synergy between those abilities is pretty absurd by early-game standards.

The rest of this build is open to some debate. Personally, I think Earthern Bulwark and Wolves are hard to replace while leveling. Earthern Bulwark is your best pure defensive ability, and those Wolves open up some additional companion synergies while doubling as soft tanks. They’re not as important as Poison Creeper and Landslide, but both feel close to essential.

Before we talk about the other skills, we should talk about Nature’s Fury. While I think the fairly recent buff to Nature’s Fury makes it much more viable while leveling than it ever was before, I could see the argument for just enjoying the consistency and synergy of Earthen Might instead. If you do roll with Earthern Might, consider replacing Storm Strike with Earth Spike and Hurricane with Boulder (or even Ravens).

For this build, though, we’re trying to maximize our Nature’s Fury uptime by picking alternating skills. Storm Strike is just a fantastic Basic skill, while Hurricane works surprisingly well with everything else we’re trying to do. If you need to, consider replacing Hurricane with Cataclysm until you get the Nature’s Fury Key Passive. Ravens is another viable option in that final spot until then.