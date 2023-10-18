Diablo 4: How to Carry Over Your Renown Rewards

Diablo 4’s newest season, the Season of Blood, just launched, and anyone who wants to participate needs to start over from scratch (sort of). As with the previous season, players need to create a new character if they want to rake in the seasonal rewards and participate in the new story missions. However, once again, players won’t lose all of their progress if they do so, just most of it. The stuff that counts will remain intact.

While some of Diablo 4’s progression takes the form of class skills, character levels, and loot, much of the progression is tied to Renown rewards. As players explore the game, complete side quests and dungeons, and unlock waypoints and Altars of Lilith, they earn Renown. Each region has its own Renown track, which includes rewards such as Skill Points, Potion Charges, Obols, and Paragon Points. The more players fill out their completionist checklist in each region, the more Renown rewards they earn. And, these prizes carry over.

To transfer Renown to your Season of the Blood character, you only need to complete two steps: Log into your character with the most progression, and then create a new seasonal character. That’s it. Logging in to your main character creates a snapshot of your gameplay achievements, and rolling a new class photocopies it. Whether you want to take a new class out for a spin or experience the new season (or both) this feature cuts down on some of the grind.

Once you have made sure to copy your main character’s Renown over to your new character, all that’s left to do is claim the rewards. From the map screen, open “Region Progress” (“W” on PC). The game will then tell you what Renown rewards you can acquire, so just pick them until you’re done. As with the non-seasonal characters, some rewards are locked behind World Tier 3, so keep that in mind when rolling a new character.