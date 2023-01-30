Dead Space Remake: Where to Find Every Schematic

The surprisingly excellent Dead Space remake makes some notable changes to the original game, but it’s pretty faithful in the areas that matter most. Both are scary as hell, both are cinematically excellent, and both are filled with unlockables and secrets. While the remake actually expands upon that last offering, even casual players will want to go out of their way to locate the game’s various schematics.

In Dead Space, schematics allow you to access new upgrades and abilities. You’ll also need to locate them if you’re trying to get all of the game’s achievements. While you can technically beat Dead Space without picking up schematics, you’re making things harder on yourself by ignoring them entirely, and you’re certainly missing out on a cool part of the game. Anyone brave enough to take on Dead Space‘s Impossible setting will also want to pick up those schematics as soon as possible.

Regardless of why you want them, here’s where you can find every schematic in the Dead Space remake.

Dead Space Remake: How to Find Every Schematic

Pulse Rounds

Chapter 2 – After you enter the Coolant Pipe, look to your left. You should see the Pulse Rounds schematics.