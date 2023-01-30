Dead Space Remake: How to Unlock Every Suit

In the original Dead Space, players could upgrade Isaac Clarke’s RIG (his engineering spacesuit) to improve their odds of survival, as well as purchase some DLC suits that look unique and provide flat buffs. What would a Dead Space remake be without these collectible RIGs?

Throughout the Dead Space remake, players can equip several suits, each with progressively more armor and pockets. While the first upgrade is essentially given to players (after they pay a small fee), the rest are hidden throughout the USG Ishimura. And, just like the original, players can equip several fancy new DLC costumes in the remake, although those aren’t available a la carte and don’t provide any benefits on their own aside from looking cool.

Here are all the suits in the Dead Space remake and how to find them.

Dead Space Remake: Where to Find Every Suit Upgrade

Level 1 – Equipped at the start of the game. Includes 12 inventory slots.

Level 2 – Purchase at the store at the end of Chapter 1 for 10,000 Credits. Provides 5% damage resistance and 18 inventory slots.

Level 3 – Find the schematic on the bench in the EVA Prep room (Chapter 4) and then purchase in a store for 20,000 Credits. Provides 10% damage resistance and 22 inventory slots.

Level 4 – Find the schematic on the downstairs workbench in the Equipment Workshop (Chapter 7) and then purchase in a store for 35,000 Credits. Provides 15% damage resistance and 26 inventory slots.

Level 5 – Find the schematic on the bench the Locker Room and Showers (Chapter 10) and then purchase in a store for 60,000 Credits. Provides 20% damage resistance and 30 inventory slots.

Level 6 – Start New Game Plus and then purchase in a store for 99,000 Credits. Provides 30% damage resistance and 30 inventory slots.

Dead Space: How to Unlock Every Cosmetic Suit

DS-08 Legacy Rig – A recreation of Isaac Clarke's iconic suit from the original 2008 version of Dead Space. This suit should be sitting in the store's storage when you start the game.

Lone Survivor Suit – A grimy and well-worn suit, presumably created by one of the Ishimura's survivors. Comes with a pair of Necromorph hands stapled to the top like antlers for unknown reasons. This suit should be sitting in the store's storage if you purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition or subscribe to EA Play Pro.

Infested Suit – A suit that simulates what Isaac Clarke would look like if he turned into a Necromorph, complete with rotting, exposed skin and bone growths. A shame it doesn't trick the Necromorphs into thinking you're one of them. This suit should be sitting in the store's storage if you purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition or subscribe to EA Play Pro.

Venture Suit – A suit fashioned after the EDF Corps of engineers. Kinda resembles the suits Isaac Clarke wears in the Dead Space sequels. This suit should be sitting in the store's storage if you purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition or subscribe to EA Play Pro.

Dead Space: How to Unlock Every Suit Texture