Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update Release Time: When Can You Download the Patch?
Ahead of the Phantom Liberty DLC release, Cyberpunk 2077's massive 2.0 update will quite literally change the game. Here's when you can download it.
When Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December 2020, the game was glitchier than the brain of someone suffering from cyberpsychosis. You could almost see the game code break down in real-time, especially on the base PlayStation 4. Instead of abandoning the title, though, CD Projekt RED stuck with Cyberpunk 2077 and released patch after patch to stabilize and improve the game. These seemingly came to a head shortly after the release of the fantastic Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, but the company didn’t stop there.
Soon, CD Projekt RED will release Cyberpunk 2077’s only DLC: Phantom Liberty. This bit of optional content will give players more quests, weapons, and skills for the low-ish cost of $30. However, that isn’t Cyberpunk 2077’s only upcoming update. To commemorate the DLC, CD Projekt RED is also launching the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 patch, which will revamp numerous in-game systems and mechanics to make it feel like an entirely new title. While Phantom Liberty will launch on September 26, gamers won’t have to wait that long for the 2.0 update.
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 will launch on September 21. What time on the 21st? That is a tiny mystery since CD Projekt RED hasn’t given any concrete info, but if we dive into the net, we can extrapolate an estimate.
For instance, another recent post on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter (sorry, X) account shows that the Phantom Liberty DLC will launch globally on September 26 at midnight. That means gamers in Los Angeles and New York can play the game at 4 pm and 7 pm their time, at least on PC. Meanwhile, console copies will follow a staggered release schedule and instead launch at midnight in their respective time zones. The original version of Cyberpunk 2077 followed a similar timetable. However, given the release times of previous significant Cyberpunk updates, it seems likely that Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 will launch on September 21 at 9 AM PDT, 12 PM EDT, and 5 PM BST or, at the latest, seven hours after those listed times on the same date. That’s just an estimate, though, so we’ll let you know for sure when we do.
That being said, you are probably wondering how to participate in the new update. Much like the Edgerunners update (Patch 1.61), 2.0 will be free for everyone who owns a copy of Cyberpunk 2077. Well…mostly everyone. Unfortunately, CD Projekt Red stopped their support of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, which means the 2.0 update will only be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For those who can access 2.0 though, the patch will download when they next update the game, and the same will also apply to gamers who purchase Cyberpunk 2077 in the future.
And with that, you know everything you need to prepare for Cyberpunk 2077’s imminent patch, because quite frankly you don’t need to prepare. Depending on where you live, your game platform of choice might be downloading Update 2.0 as you read this. Still, whether or not you purchased the Phantom Liberty DLC, have fun in the newly chromed-out Night City.