Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Twitch Drop Schedule: How to Earn Every Reward
Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest game to support Twitch drops, but you'll have to move fast if you want to catch these rewards.
Cyberpunk 2077’s latest update launched on September 21, packed with ability and equipment reworks, and the game’s sole DLC will land in a few days. To celebrate, CD Projekt RED is teaming up with Twitch to give away free duds that will turn any old choom into a nova Street Samurai.
You can start earning Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops on September 25 at 1 pm CEST (7 am EST/4 am PST) by tuning into certain Twitch streams to earn exclusive clothing items inspired by agents of the game’s new U.S. government (NUS for short). Rewards include a pair of NUS Infiltrator Pants, NUS Infiltrator Boots, a NUS Infiltrator Jacket, and NUS Infiltrator Headgear. All you have to do is watch one hour’s worth of a Cyberpunk 2077 stream on an account with active Twitch Drops.
However, unlike most Twitch giveaways, these items will follow staggered schedules. You can earn the NUS Infiltrator Pants starting September 25, but you have to wait until October 3 at 12 am CEST (6 am EST/3 am PST) to make progress towards the NUS Infiltrator Boots and Jacket. The Headgear, meanwhile, is a little more complicated.
As with the other Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch Drops, if you want the Headgear, you have to watch at least one hour of content on participating streams, but since this item is a custom drop, you need to be a little more selective with your viewing choices. CD Projekt RED has included a list of all the streamers you can watch for the helmet, and odds are you will recognize some of the names. No matter whose stream you join, once you earn an article of clothing through Twitch (and claim it from your Twitch Drops menu), you can find it in-game by visiting V’s apartment. However, clothes aren’t all the collaboration has to offer.
Anyone who watches an affiliated Twitch partner playing Cyberpunk 2077 can give them two Twitch subscriptions of any tier to earn a free Yasha sniper rifle. This iconic weapon is only available through Twitch, and unlike other stream drops, once you fulfill its requirements you will receive a code in your Twitch notification box. Enter the code on the Cyberpunk 2077 code redemption web page, and the sniper rifle will be mailed to your in-game stash within 24 hours.
Like many Twitch Drop giveaways, this Cyberpunk 2077-themed one will be subject to several caveats. First and definitely most importantly, while anyone can watch the participating streams and earn the rewards while doing so, you can’t use them in-game unless you own both the Cyberpunk 2077 base game and its Phantom Liberty DLC. Moreover, unless you link your Twitch and GOG accounts, your rewards will expire after seven days. And if you own Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, you will also have to link your GOG account to your console copy. Last, but certainly not least, this collaboration giveaway will run until October 21 at 11:59 pm CEST (5:59 pm EST/2:59 pm PST). At present, you will not have the chance to earn these items bast that point.
That’s all you need to know about the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Twitch Drop program, but CD Projekt RED has stated it might partner with Twitch for future collaborations. Until then, enjoy the free NUS gear.