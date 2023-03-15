Callisto Protocol’s DLC Is Another Failure For the Dead Space Successor

Recently, Striking Distance Studios and KRAFTON, Inc. updated The Callisto Protocol with some optional content. Instead of improving the game, however, this DLC might be yet another nail in Callisto Protocol’s coffin.

On March 14, Callisto Protocol players could start purchasing the game’s Contagion Bundle. This $10 DLC includes new skins for player outfits and weapons, 14 new death animations, and the titular Contagion Mode, which is supposed to be The Callisto Protocol’s ultimate challenge. Anyone who partakes in Contagion Mode deals with stronger enemies, fewer resources, and no manual saves, and, if you die once, it’s back to the beginning of the chapter. Sounds fun, right? Well, according to players, it sadly isn’t.

If you read the Steam reviews for the Contagion Bundle, you will notice they are overwhelmingly negative with only one positive review as of writing. The fact of the matter is that many fans don’t see why they had to pay for the DLC. As many have pointed out, the DLC’s titular Contagion Mode is just Hardcore mode (which was patched into the game in February) but with a worse death penalty. To make matters worse, most of the DLC’s touted additional death animations are apparently just variations of a headlock.

Usually, alternate game modes introduced after release are added free of charge, either in a patch or as free DLC. Harder difficulty modes are usually worthwhile, but they don’t really add anything of note aside from stricter challenges. It’s generally considered to be bad form to charge for that feature, especially when a variation of that concept has already been released for free. Plus, we can’t help but pine for the old days when the only way to unlock harder difficulty modes was to complete the game.