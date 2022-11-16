Call of Duty Warzone 2: How to Find the Tactical Nuke

Unfortunately, there is currently no official word on how to find and use the nuke in Warzone 2. What most insiders agree on, though, is that the Warzone 2 nuke is not tied to a kill streak as the multiplayer version of that weapon traditionally is. Honestly, that makes a lot of sense. If you only had to complete a certain number of kills in order to unlock a nuclear weapon, that mechanic would ruin the battle royale game.

For what it’s worth, though, many insiders are reporting that the Warzone 2 nuke is tied into the game’s contract system. That means that all you need to do to access the nuke is complete a special contract and claim your reward. Easy, right?

Well, not so fast. Again, we don’t currently know which contract unlocks the nuclear weapon or how to complete it. For that matter, we don’t know how you even start the nuclear weapon contract assignment. The one thing we do know (based on reports) is that the contract in question is both incredibly rare and extremely difficult. That means that it will likely only be available in a handful of matches across the game and will not necessarily be completed in every match that it’s available in.

However, it seems that those interested in finding the nuke in Warzone 2 will want to start by accepting and completing as many contracts as possible. While it’s likely that we will eventually learn that the nuke contract is locked behind a series of secret steps, the popular suggestion that it is somehow tied into the game’s contract system should be enough for nuke hunters to start with. For what it’s worth, the most popular fan theory at the moment is that you actually need to win a series of Warzone matches in a row (the currently speculated win steak number is “five”) before the special contract mission will even become available. If that is the case, then may indeed be quite a while before anyone access and deploys the nuke.

Of course, we will be updating this article as more information about the Warzone 2 nuke becomes available. For now, it’s best to start scouring the map, finishing contracts, and generally performing as best as you can in order to chip away at the seemingly complex process of eventually turning the Warzone 2 map into the setting of Fallout 5.