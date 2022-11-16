Call of Duty Warzone 2: How to Find the Tactical Nuke
Rumor has it that there's a nuclear weapon hidden somewhere in the Warzone 2 map. Here's what we know about unlocking that item of mass destruction.
Call of Duty players are all-too-familiar wiht the power of tactical nukes. As the name implies, that item allows players to essentially blow up the map and kill any enemies caught in the weapon’s considerable blast radius. Previously, that weapon was limited to Call of Duty‘s traditional multiplayer modes, which allow players to respawn after being nuked. However, it turns out that Warzone 2 features its own version of that deadly item.
Yes, Warzone insiders have revealed that there appears to be a nuclear weapon in the new battle royale mode. More than a mere leak, it seems that some members of the Warzone 2 team have privately confirmed to early-access players that Warzone 2 does indeed include some kind of tactical nuclear weapon. That information came as a shock to many. After all, how can a battle royal mode without instant respawns possibly support a nuclear weapon?
As it turns out, though, you have a much better chance of dying to your opponent’s superior loadout than their nuclear weapon. While the Warzone 2 team hasn’t revealed the specifics of how the Warzone 2 nuke will work, we do know that it will not be available in every Warzone 2 match. In fact, reports and leakers suggest that the nuke will only be available in a statistically insignificant number of Warzone 2 matches. It sounds like it’s more of an elaborate Easter egg than anything.
Unfortunately, there is currently no official word on how to find and use the nuke in Warzone 2. What most insiders agree on, though, is that the Warzone 2 nuke is not tied to a kill streak as the multiplayer version of that weapon traditionally is. Honestly, that makes a lot of sense. If you only had to complete a certain number of kills in order to unlock a nuclear weapon, that mechanic would ruin the battle royale game.
For what it’s worth, though, many insiders are reporting that the Warzone 2 nuke is tied into the game’s contract system. That means that all you need to do to access the nuke is complete a special contract and claim your reward. Easy, right?
Well, not so fast. Again, we don’t currently know which contract unlocks the nuclear weapon or how to complete it. For that matter, we don’t know how you even start the nuclear weapon contract assignment. The one thing we do know (based on reports) is that the contract in question is both incredibly rare and extremely difficult. That means that it will likely only be available in a handful of matches across the game and will not necessarily be completed in every match that it’s available in.
However, it seems that those interested in finding the nuke in Warzone 2 will want to start by accepting and completing as many contracts as possible. While it’s likely that we will eventually learn that the nuke contract is locked behind a series of secret steps, the popular suggestion that it is somehow tied into the game’s contract system should be enough for nuke hunters to start with. For what it’s worth, the most popular fan theory at the moment is that you actually need to win a series of Warzone matches in a row (the currently speculated win steak number is “five”) before the special contract mission will even become available. If that is the case, then may indeed be quite a while before anyone access and deploys the nuke.
Of course, we will be updating this article as more information about the Warzone 2 nuke becomes available. For now, it’s best to start scouring the map, finishing contracts, and generally performing as best as you can in order to chip away at the seemingly complex process of eventually turning the Warzone 2 map into the setting of Fallout 5.