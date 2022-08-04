GoldenEye 007 Mod Recreates Roger Moore’s Best Bond Movie

Did you know you were originally supposed to be able to play as every James Bond in GoldenEye 007 for the N64? Unfortunately, some licensing issues robbed us of the chance to turn what is already the definitive James Bond video game into an even better version of itself. Fortunately, some dedicated developers have recently released a GoldenEye 007 mod that converts that classic game into a playable version of Roger Moore’s greatest Bond movie: The Spy Who Loved Me.

As spotted by Eurogamer, this GoldenEye 007 mod (which you can find at N64 Vault) completely converts the N64 game’s original campaign mode and instead allows you to play out the major events of the 1977 film, The Spy Who Loved Me. While the mod’s developers recommend playing their project on an actual N64 for the ideal experience, you can technically run it through an emulator as well.

Alternatively, you can just watch someone else play the mod and bask in its glory without dealing with the always awkward process of re-learning how to use an N64 controller after all these years.

While I’ve seen quite a few total conversion mods over the years, I have to say that this one is especially impressive. Granted, I say that as a bit of a James Bond nerd, but the quality of the work here is undeniable. This genuinely feels like a spin-off sequel to GoldenEye that Rare should have been lucky enough to develop back in the day. Crucially, though, it features just enough refinements and new ideas to avoid that copycat feeling that you sometimes get with these fan mods.