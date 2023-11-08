Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Release Time, Pre-Load Time, and Install Size
Another year, another Call of Duty. Here's when you can start playing Modern Warfare 3.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (not that one…the new one) is almost here. Despite being a yearly tradition at this point, the release schedule for new Call of Duty games remains about as confusing as ever. Thankfully, the CoD team has finally released enough information to help you make some sense of it all.
Based on the currently planned release schedule, here is everything we know about when you will be able to play Modern Warfare 3 (yes…that one):
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Release Time
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s multiplayer is set to go live at 9:00 PM PST (November 9), 10 PM MT (November 9), 11 PM CT (November 9), 12 AM EST (November 10), 5 AM GMT (November 10), and 6 AM CEST (November 10). As you can see, the game follows a universal launch schedule, which means that everyone will be able to play it at the same time relative to their respective time zones. That also means that the “New Zealand Trick” will not work for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Of course, that shouldn’t be a surprise given that we’re talking about multiplayer servers.
On that note, Modern Warfare 3‘s multiplayer will be released at the same time for PC and all available consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S). The CoD team clearly wants everyone to get in on the action as soon as possible. That could lead to some server congestion, but at least you won’t have to wait longer because of your preferred platform.
Well, at least you won’t have to wait longer if you pre-load the game. Speaking of which…
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Pre-Load Times and Install Size
Modern Warfare 3 can be pre-loaded starting on November 8 at 10 AM PST for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Of course, you are able to start downloading the game anytime after that as well, so there’s a very good chance you’ll be able to install Modern Warfare 3 by the time you read this article.
For the record, you probably should pre-load Modern Warfare 3 if you’re able to do so. On PC, Modern Warfare 3‘s full file size is roughly 149 GB. On PlayStation 5, it’s a whopping 240 GB. There hasn’t been any official word regarding the Xbox Series X/S file size, but it’s believed to be similar to the PS5 file size. Previous generation gamers seem to have caught a break, as the full install of Modern Warfare 3 on PS4 and Xbox One will only take up roughly 126 GB.
Please note, though, that the “full” install size may not necessarily be your install size. That’s because you can choose which parts of the game you’d like to install. At a minimum, you’ll need to install the multiplayer mode, which clocks in at about 34 GB on PC if you already have CoD HQ installed. The maximum file size is intended for those who do not have CoD HQ or Warzone installed and also want to install every new piece of Modern Warfare 3. For more information on the various install size options, please consult this chart.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Release Time
Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies mode will launch at the same time as the game’s multiplayer mode (9:00 PM PST, November 9, and all corresponding global time zones). Though some previous CoD Zombies modes have been released after the rest of the game, Modern Warfare 3 will let Zombies fans jump right into the action.
The bad news (potentially) is that Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies mode will abandon the classic round-based format in favor of a PvE narrative scenario that utilizes extraction shooter design elements. That modified format allows more people than ever to participate in a Zombies match (up to 24), though the mode will not support any PvP elements at launch. For more information on that new Zombies mode, be sure to check out this video.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Release Time
If you pre-purchased any version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you can start playing the game’s campaign right now. The campaign launched in Early Access on November 2 and is still available for PC and console players who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3.
Everyone else must wait until the game’s official November 9/10 launch time to access the campaign. As noted above, though, you can choose to not install the campaign if you don’t intend on playing it (which, based on early reports, may not be a bad move).