Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best Guns and Loadouts
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may sport a familiar name, but this game introduces a series of subtle changes that shake up the multiplayer meta. Thankfully, these guns and loadouts will have you dominating in no time.
Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (not to be confused with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2) is here, which means that it’s once again time to look at the best guns and loadouts in the latest installment of the FPS franchise that refuses to be anything less than a blockbuster
Modern Warfare 2 will be familiar to anyone who has played most CoD multiplayer modes in recent years, though the game does utilize a couple of notable changes that have shaken up the multiplayer meta. Most notably, MW 2 is a much faster game than the recent Modern Warfare reboot, and it also emphasizes the ability to hear enemy footsteps more than other recent CoD titles. Those two factors mean that the current MW 2 multiplayer meta generally emphasizes close-range encounters and lightning-fast kill times.
While many of the best guns in the game emphasize those same attributes, a couple of darkhorse candidates are already shaking up the multiplayer meta in some fascinating ways.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best Guns and Weapons
M4
I’m not sure if Modern Warfare 2’s most “basic” gun should be quite this good, but the M4 really does seem to be the best overall gun in the game at the moment.
The M4 passes every reliability and consistency test you can put in front of it, but this is far from a boring gun. Indeed, it’s the M4’s ridiculously fast “Time to Kill” that makes it such an obvious star. You can mow down enemies in record time with this gun without ever having to learn anything more challenging than basic point-and-click gameplay. It’s really good.
Lachmann-556
Speaking of “Time to Kill,” it should be noted that some players think the powerful Lachmann 556 just might boast the fastest TTK in Modern Warfare 2. Indeed, this gun is already becoming a favorite among those who love to listen for incoming enemy footsteps and twitch fire in their direction as soon as possible.
The Lachmann-556 is certainly a little less powerful than the M4, though its speed and accuracy definitely help close that gap. If you trust your reaction times, this is the gun that will allow you to get the drop on any incoming enemy.
Lachmann Sub (MP5)
There may come a day when the MP5 isn’t one of the best guns in Call of Duty, but that day is not today. Indeed, we’re already seeing quite a few people insist that this is the absolute best gun in Modern Warfare 2 at the moment, and there’s certainly a strong argument to be made for that lofty claim.
This gun is perfect for any MW 2 player who patrols the map looking for a fight. You won’t be able to do much of anything from a distance with this gun, but you will be able to melt through anyone that you get the drop on. You have to give this weapon a shot at some point.
FSS Hurricane
While it’s hard for any SMG to top the MP5, the FSS Hurricane finds a comfortable niche for itself in that particular weapon class by virtue of its slightly longer range and incredible accuracy.
Yes, the MP5 will outperform this gun in certain close-quarter situations, but the FSS Hurricane allows you to win a lot more mid-range fights. If you find that you keep needing just a little more distance than the MP5 offers, definitely try this gun before you move back to assault rifles.
FTAC Recon
A bit of a dark horse candidate for this list, the FTAC Recon will not be for everyone. In fact, as a semi-auto battle rifle that lacks the speed of guns, it might feel like an objectively bad gun to many players.
However, the FTAC’s incredible stopping power means that you only need to land a couple (or a few) well-placed shots in order to end just about any fight in the game. Whether you’ll be able to land those shots depends on your skills, preferences, and loadouts, but this weapon is certainly doing what it was designed to do.
M16
To be honest, the M16 does sometimes struggle to keep up with the fast-paced meta we’re seeing in the early days of Modern Warfare 2. After all, it’s a burst-based AR that lacks some mobility and demands a specific kind of accuracy. It’s a niche choice to be sure.
However, it must be said that anyone who can land those burst shots with the M16 will be able to end pretty much any fight with them. This thing is a headshot canon that will catch a lot of people off-guard. It takes some getting used to in the current landscape, but it might be worth the effort in the long run.
Kastov-74u
Another SMG option for those who don’t want to bow down to the MP5 quite yet, the Kastov-74u is basically a portable AK-47. It’s a kind of hybrid weapon, which does mean that it sometimes offers the worst of ARs and SMGs rather than combining the best attributes of those weapon classes.
However, there are times when this gun feels way more powerful than an SMG should be. In close-range or “on-the-move” situations, this thing might just offer some of the most impressive TTK figures in the game. It absolutely shreds and doesn’t ask you to sacrifice any mobility for the privilege.
Lockwood MK2
This marksman rifle certainly doesn’t appear to be the optimal choice for the Modern Warfare 2 meta at the outset. After all, who wants to bring a lever-action rifle into an AR and SMG-fuelled warzone?
Before you write this gun off entirely, though, you should know that it’s a one-shot machine that can drop any enemy at pretty much any distance. Now, you will need to have (nearly) perfect aim in order to take advantage of this gun’s capabilities, but anyone who puts the time into this gun will be laughing at its absurd power potential.
Expedite 12
Generally speaking, it’s hard to recommend a shotgun over an SMG in Modern Warfare 2. Both excel in close-range situations, but SMGs generally offer you a better chance in those scenarios where you’re not staring your target right in the face.
That being said, the Expedite 12 is a fascinating option for certain maps and situations. If you’re able to find the right close-range chokepoint (or patrol route) on a map where escape or enemy flanks are highly unlikely, then the Expedite 12 is the gun that will help you get the drop on your enemies better than any other. You only need a half-second to get the most out of this gun.
Signal 50
Again, I can hardly blame you if you take one look at this slow, long-range weapon and instantly say “nope.” However, you should know that there is no gun in MW 2 at the moment that does quite what the Signal 50 does.
When you absolutely, positively need to drop a player from the other side of the map, the Signal 50 is your only truly great option. This gun will likely be a nightmare in Warzone 2, but it’s already proving to be an incredible situational option for those times when you spot the perfect shot against an enemy that has no chance of countering. Basically, this gun is already doing its job.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best Loadouts and Attachments
Loadouts are arguably more important than ever in Modern Warfare 2 thanks to the game’s revamped Gunsmith and Perk systems. So if you want to get the most out of the best guns in the game, you’ll need to make sure you’re equipping them with these attachments.
Best M4 Loadout
Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20″
Laser: 4mW Laser Box
Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
Rear Grip: XTEN Grip
Best Lachmann-556 Loadout
Muzzle: Forge-TAC Castle Compensator
Barrel: Lachmann Nova Barrel
Underbarrel: Forge-TAC Ripper 56
Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic
Stock: LM-S Factory G79 Stock
Best Lachmann Sub (MP5) Loadout
Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12″
Receiver: Lach-9
Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
Stock: None
Rear Grip: LM Cronus Grip
Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip
Best FSS Hurricane Loadout
Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel
Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp
Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert GripZ
Rear Grip: Saxin ZX Grip
Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
Receiver: FSS Hurricane
Best FTAC Recon Loadout
Barrel: 419mm EXF Barrel
Muzzle: Shred CP90 Compensator
Optic: Cronen Mini Reflex
Magazine: 15-Round Mag
Rear Grip: XTEN Grip
Best M16 Loadout
Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp
Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip
Best Kastov-74u Loadout
Receiver: Kastov-74u
Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
Laser: 4MW Laser Box
Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Suppressor
Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
Best Lockwood MK2 Loadout
At this time, there doesn’t seem to be a way to add attachments to the Lockwood MK2 outside of certain glitches. As such, the best thing to do is to pair this weapon with any perks that increase your character or firing speed. Double Time, for instance, is an especially valuable perk for this weapon.
Best Expedite 12 Loadout
Stock: Resonance Stock Collapsed
Rear Grip: Schlager Void Grip
Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser
Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt
Best Signal 50 Loadout
Receiver: Signal 50
Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer
Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50
Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip
Optic: SZ Holotherm