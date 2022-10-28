Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best Guns and Loadouts

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best Guns and Weapons

M4

I’m not sure if Modern Warfare 2’s most “basic” gun should be quite this good, but the M4 really does seem to be the best overall gun in the game at the moment.

The M4 passes every reliability and consistency test you can put in front of it, but this is far from a boring gun. Indeed, it’s the M4’s ridiculously fast “Time to Kill” that makes it such an obvious star. You can mow down enemies in record time with this gun without ever having to learn anything more challenging than basic point-and-click gameplay. It’s really good.

Lachmann-556

Speaking of “Time to Kill,” it should be noted that some players think the powerful Lachmann 556 just might boast the fastest TTK in Modern Warfare 2. Indeed, this gun is already becoming a favorite among those who love to listen for incoming enemy footsteps and twitch fire in their direction as soon as possible.

The Lachmann-556 is certainly a little less powerful than the M4, though its speed and accuracy definitely help close that gap. If you trust your reaction times, this is the gun that will allow you to get the drop on any incoming enemy.

Lachmann Sub (MP5)

There may come a day when the MP5 isn’t one of the best guns in Call of Duty, but that day is not today. Indeed, we’re already seeing quite a few people insist that this is the absolute best gun in Modern Warfare 2 at the moment, and there’s certainly a strong argument to be made for that lofty claim.

This gun is perfect for any MW 2 player who patrols the map looking for a fight. You won’t be able to do much of anything from a distance with this gun, but you will be able to melt through anyone that you get the drop on. You have to give this weapon a shot at some point.